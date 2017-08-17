The ‘Misfit Garage’ Crew Gears Up For A Challenging New Season

Misfit Garage returns with an all new season of impressive builds, celebrity guests, and even an attempt at a Guinness world record. Thomas Weeks, Tom Smith, Kevin Clark, John Klump, and Josh Paris have one main goal in mind, and that is to transform the garage into a lucrative business. They want to see Fired Up garage become a household name that is known for producing the world’s best custom street rods, and only time will tell if they are able to achieve that goal.

After the departure of Jordan Butler last season, new Misfit Garage crew member John Klump became a partner. Hidden Remote shared that his main goal is to help the garage grow and expand, but he will first have to deal with a crew that is well known for their antics. Fans of the show know there are times when the team’s shenanigans and the ensuing chaos that often follows can cause problems during a build. When everything seems to be falling apart, the misfit crew is usually able to pull it all together, creating something unique that any street rod enthusiast would love to own.

Thomas likes to increase the shop’s profit margin by taking on quick flips such as the 1952 Willys Jeep, which he did last season. Hidden Remote also shared a trailer for the new season of Misfit Garage that reveals to his surprise, the Jeep returns to the shop. Thomas is not happy that his crew of talented mechanics brought it back with plans to turn it into the “ultimate off-road ride,” especially when he learns that they paid $1,700 more for the vehicle than what he originally sold it for.

The Futon Critic shared that tensions begin to rise with John Klump in charge and calling all the shots on the Willys Jeep build. With no potential buyers lined up and little experience in selling off-road vehicles, Klump and the rest of the team have a lot riding on their ability to find a way to showcase the vehicle so they can make a profit. Perhaps this project and the challenging new builds they tackle this season will finally reward them with the recognition they crave.

Misfit Garage is produced by Pilgrim Media Group for the Discovery Channel, with Craig Piligian and Eddie Rohwedder serving as executive producers. Craig Coffman is executive producer, with Todd Lefkowitz serving as producer for the Discovery Channel. Richard Rawlings also serves as executive producer.

Will you be watching the new season? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. Misfit Garage premieres on Wednesday, August 30 at 9 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]