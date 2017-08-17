Muppets Courtyard At Disney’s Hollywood Studios Getting A Name Change And New Look

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is undergoing a lot of changes that will make the Walt Disney World park look drastically different in the coming years. Two new lands are being built with Toy Story Land opening in 2018 and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019, but there is much more. Some current parts of the park are seeing things changed up as well, and that includes Muppets Courtyard which will receive a new look and a new name.

It really does seem as if the park is changing almost everything, but there will be a number of parts that will remain as they are. As Walt Disney always suggested, though, things are ever-changing and “we keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.”

Last month, it was revealed that there would be a new Grand Avenue area built at the park and it would honor Downtown Los Angeles. Now, the Disney Parks Blog has revealed that the area will stretch out a bit further than the old section of New York Street that still remains.

Not only will Muppets Courtyard receive quite the different look, but it’s going to undergo yet another name change as well.

Get more details on Grand Avenue, coming soon to Disney’s Hollywood Studios: https://t.co/Lvvw55GjtF pic.twitter.com/Qdmfb24zmA — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 17, 2017

Muppets Courtyard is going to be renamed “Grand Park” and it will be located right off of Grand Avenue. PizzeRizzo and Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano will still be there for guests to dine in fashion, and one other piece of calming news for Disney fans is that MuppetVision 3D is not going away.

Now, the Muppets theater has already had some changes made to the decor and look of the outside, but they’re not done yet. The theater is being renamed to the “Grand Arts Theatre,” and it will house Kermit, Fozzy Bear, Miss Piggy and the rest of the Muppets gang.

It will be a new look on the outside, but the fun and wackiness will continue on inside the theater.

The Baseline Tap House, a cheerful corner pub, is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios! https://t.co/8Opm7qoMRa pic.twitter.com/Ysf0x0fjEa — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 26, 2017

The Disney Parks Blog reported last month that a part of the old New York Street was being reimagined as Grand Avenue and would include a new pub called BaseLine Tap House. Downtown Los Angeles is heading to Orlando and fans are eagerly awaiting an opening date.

Walt Disney World has changes happening all over the place, but it really is Disney’s Hollywood Studios which will see the majority of the alterations. Muppets Courtyard seemed like such an appropriate name for the location with PizzeRizzo and MuppetVision 3D, but there are other plans in place. Grand Avenue and Grand Park are on the way and guests will have even more dining and entertainment options to enjoy.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]