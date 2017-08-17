Ric Flair Update: In Critical Condition With ‘Multiple Organ Problems’ – Could Be In Hospital At Least A Month

The wrestling world received a huge scare this past weekend as the legendary Ric Flair ended up in the hospital unexpectedly, and there is still a lot of concern over the well-being of the “Nature Boy.” Late on Friday, Flair was taken to the hospital with “severe abdominal pain,” and it resulted in a surgery that had him resting on Wednesday. Now, his fiancée has said that the former world champion is in critical condition and dealing with “multiple organ problems.”

According to TMZ, Wendy Barlow issued a statement which said the 68-year-old WWE Hall of Famer “still needs prayers.” She has stayed by Flair’s side throughout this entire ordeal and has no intentions of letting him get anything but the best care possible.

Flair was placed in a medically-induced coma and had surgery performed on Monday. There has been no word on whether or not he is awake or alert or even what he’s been diagnosed with since going into the hospital. According to Sports Illustrated, though, he did not suffer a heart attack and he did not have heart surgery.

The closest thing to the truth at this time is that he had an intestinal blockage which required part of his bowel to be removed.

Ric Flair has admitted that he had problems with drinking in his life, and he knows that it has caused him some medical issues. It’s been something that has gotten the better of him throughout his career and Flair admits that.

“I had one vice. I’m not going to point my finger at anybody else. My vice was drinking. I didn’t have any pain issues, addiction problems, marijuana, cocaine, nothing like that. It’s a fact that I kept myself up all night and always had a good time.”

Still, there has been no confirmation that his drinking had anything to do with these current problems.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that once he begins to truly recover, Flair will need a lot of time to get back on his feet. With the surgery bringing about further complications, he could end up having to stay in the hospital for more than a month, but whatever needs to be done is what his family says he will do.

Things had been rather quiet for a couple of days, but Wendy Barlow’s update on Wednesday night let everyone know that the 16-time world champion is still in a bad position.

Ric Flair is a legend in the world of professional wrestling and one true WWE Hall of Famer that may deserve it more than anyone ever. The sudden hospital visit and surgery have had fans overly concerned, but there is some hope now. His fiancée appears to be hopeful that he is on the road to recovery, but knowing he is still in “critical condition” is quite frightening for everyone. With multiple organ problems, there is going to be a long road ahead for the “Nature Boy” once he’s released.

