Dwyane Wade Is On The Move

Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls are expected to reach a buyout agreement at some point in the coming months, as reported by the NY Post. Wade is a multi-time All-Star and has three NBA Finals Championship rings with the Miami Heat. Wade is signed for almost $24 million this coming season, but by the looks of the moves that the Chicago Bulls have been making as of late, D-Wade just doesn’t fit into their plans for a rebuild.

A Change in Mentality

The Bulls are looking to rebuild their franchise from the ground up. In taking steps to achieve that, the Bulls have made some serious roster changes this off-season, and the Dwyane Wade move just adds icing on the cake. They are looking for a team that is built for the long term wins and multiple season playoff appearances, and the “win right now” mentality that they had before is gone.

It started with the trading of Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves just before the start of the 2017 NBA Draft. In return for Butler, the Bulls received Kris Dunn, Zach Lavine, and the #7 overall pick in the draft, Lauri Markkanen.

What About Wade?

Wade seems to have plenty of juice in the tank and something to offer a team. In the 2016-2017 season, Wade averaged 18 points and four rebounds. He also led the Chicago Bulls to a legitimate playoff appearance in his first and only season with the team. He’s an All-Star and an NBA champion with over a decades worth of experience and lessons that would be one of those intangibles for any team.

These stated facts are the reason why once Wade hits the free agent market, it could be a storm bigger than the one kicked up by Kyrie Irving.

Where Might Wade End Up?

With 30 teams in the NBA, there are a lot of prospective teams to take a look at and have discussions with, but there are a few teams that jump to the front of the line in possibilities.

L.A. Clippers – The Clippers are still trying to gather themselves after the exits of J.J. Redick and Chris Paul. Though they lost key pieces, they did manage to keep DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin. Could the addition of Dwyane Wade keep the Clippers as contenders in the Western Conference? Miami Heat– This is a natural place for Wade to consider. He spent all but one season of his career playing for the Miami Heat. He brought them bounty times with championships and winning seasons. 3. Cleveland Cavaliers – He and LeBron James are known to be good friends, and they have been teammates. In the wake of the Kyrie Irving trade request, this could be an opportunity for Wade and James to reunite for one more run and the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

This will be an interesting story to watch as it gets closer to the start of the NBA season on October 17.

[Feature Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]