All The Child Abuse Allegations Against Kate Gosselin Revealed

Kate Gosselin is not always in the news for the right reasons. And this latest reason for her being in the news is just as devastating as you may think — all her child abuse allegations have been made public!

In Touch Weekly reports that Kate Gosselin — the longtime star of Kate Plus 8, and its previous incarnation, Jon & Kate Plus 8 — has long been accused of borderline abuse of her children (even though, she argues that she needs to run a tight ship with eight near-teenagers in the house) but now, it looks like the real abuse allegations are ramping up.

Kate Gosselin’s ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, is one of the driving forces behind ramping up the abuse allegations against his ex-wife.

Jon claims that his children were being abused — even though they never came forward to tell him as much. He felt that they weren’t forthcoming because they were afraid of Kate’s wrath.

These allegations from Jon date back all the way to 2015, but they recently came back to life in the most fiery way when all the details became public in these recent In Touch Weekly report. (Kate Gosselin, through her lawyer, categorically denies all of the claims made against her.)

Kate Gosselin Serves Her Children Moldy Food

According to the recently unsealed court documents, the children would be subjected to eating moldy food because their mother would pack the same lunch for days at a time until the children finally ate it. Hannah allegedly ate moldy strawberries, and Leah said she was forced to eat the same lunch over and over again for weeks.

Kate Gosselin Used Physical Force Against Her Kids

According to these same documents, Kate would allegedly physically abuse her children when they wouldn’t listen to her. She spanked the children so hard, in fact, that she would leave red marks on their bodies. She would also lock the children in their room for long periods of time, and she wouldn’t even let them out for use of the bathroom.

Kate Gosselin Would Punish Her Children With Physical Labor

Finally, these same documents suggest that Kate Gosselin would punish her children with physical labor. This physical labor included making her children pull weeds in the garden, and it was so bad that the children would get rashes from the poison ivy that was in the backyard.

A spokesman for Jon Gosselin said that he was afraid that the children were being taught to lie, so he had to make these allegations public.

Kate Gosselin, for her part, said that she was “in the public eye” and therefore she would never harm her children, no matter how many times she’d been accused of the crime.

