‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victor Uses Faith To Punish Nick, Chelsea Is Anxious About Her Living Arrangement

Y&R spoilers reveal Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will use his granddaughter, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), to punish Nick (Joshua Morrow) during the week of August 21. At this point, Nick believes that there isn’t anything that his dad can do to him after kicking him out of his home, but Victor has another scheme in mind.

Faith arrives home from camp to a tense family meeting at the ranch. Y&R spoilers indicate that she is initially confused about why the family is fighting because when she left, everything seemed to be pretty calm.

According to Soap Central, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick sit down with the youngster and tell her that she will be moving to Chelsea’s home. Little do they know, Victor had already talked to his granddaughter and told her that Nick moved in with Chelsea.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick and Sharon explain to their daughter that she will split her time between Nick and Sharon and assure her that even though they moved, she is loved and valued. Of course, Victor had already spoken with the pre-teen and began to plants seeds to enlist her help to destroy Nick’s life.

It’s probably safe to say that Faith will not take the news that she is moving in with Chelsea well. Last year, when the duo started dating, she did everything she could to put a wedge between them. And, with Victor’s help, it’s a safe bet that there could be trouble ahead for Nick and Chelsea.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea has anxiety about Faith moving into her home. It’s one thing to help Nick raise Christian, who is Adam’s son, but it’s another set of obstacles to take on a pre-teen child that is used to getting everything she wants.

Chelsea wanted Faith to help her decorate her room in the penthouse. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea thought it would be a bonding experience for them. However, Victor interfered and left Chelsea feeling blindsided. CBS has not revealed what Victor does exactly, but it sounds like he makes plans with Faith knowing that Chelsea wanted to decorate Faith’s room with her.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that when Victor brings Faith home to Chelsea’s home, they give her the cold shoulder. Chelsea isn’t used to Victor being mean to her, so it confuses her.

Victor’s behavior towards Chelsea worries her. Y&R spoilers suggest that she stresses that Victor could use his business influence to cripple her fashion line. Do you think Faith will accept Nick and Chelsea’s relationship? How will Nick react when Faith sides with Victor?

