Amber Heard And Elon Musk Working On Relationship, Musk Flies 18 Hours To See Heard

Amber Heard and Elon Musk have reportedly split, and there have been a number of reasons circulating as to why the billionaire and actress felt it was time to part ways.

Initially, the claims were made that Elon dumped Amber due to her “manipulative” and “selfish” ways, as Inquisitr recently noted, yet the duo later shared that the distance between them posed the biggest problem to making the relationship work. Bravo shares the words of the Tesla founder regarding how the space between he and Heard has resulted in the split.

“The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven’t been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course. All relationships have their ups and downs…Sometimes other agendas are at work.”

There were additionally rumors that swirled focusing on Heard’s filming schedule in Australia, seeing as she was filming late into the night with her male co-star and was said to be dating someone locally while Musk was thousands of miles away.

Despite all of the rumors about Amber’s alleged affairs and the claims that Musk called her manipulative, Musk clarified that such rumors are false and have no basis, adding that he and Heard have the “utmost respect” for one another and are still working on their relationship.

In fact, Elon has recently flown over 18 hours to see Amber Heard so they can work on their relationship. Elon was reportedly interested in the actress five years prior to the two actually becoming romantic.

Previously, Amber Heard was married to Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp. Shortly after Heard filed for divorce from Depp, she and Musk began spending time together and have continued to do so for the past year.

The divorce from Johnny Depp was certainly a tumultuous experience for both stars seeing as there were allegations of abuse brought against the actor by Heard and restraining orders sought. The former couple reached an agreement in January, after which Amber and Elon began to step out in public.

Shortly after, rumors flew that Heard was smitten with the billionaire, and even her own father shared that his daughter was set to settle down with Musk. At this point, it doesn’t seem that this will result, yet it does seem like Elon and Amber’s amicable split, for reasons of distance, leaves a possibility in the future that they can work things out.

As CBC relays, Amber Heard also communicated that she and Elon Musk “care deeply for one another and remain close,” via Instagram.

