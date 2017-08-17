‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami Brown Celebrates 54th Birthday This Month As Rainy Brown Starts A New Video Series

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown celebrates her 54th birthday this month as her cancer treatment reportedly continues, and Rainy Brown starts a new video series where she will answer any fan questions. Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People is ongoing on the Discovery Channel, and the last episode showed a few of the Brown family children visiting Browntown in Alaska “one last time” before joining matriarch Ami Brown in California. Current episodes of Alaskan Bush People were filmed weeks ago with Ami Brown receiving a lengthy radiation and chemotherapy treatment plan for late stage lung cancer in an episode that was shown in July.

Ami Brown is due to celebrate another birthday this month, and the radiation therapy is more than likely finished. However, rumors have been circulating that the 53-year-old Brown family matriarch is still undergoing chemotherapy treatment while the rest of the Brown family members allegedly have to stay silent about Alaskan Bush People, as well as the health of Ami Brown. Reports did surface recently that Ami Brown’s stage 3B lung cancer had progressed to stage 4 lung cancer, according to the Hollywood Gossip on Tuesday, but that news was also only “confirmed” via social media — specifically a Facebook page — with no original source given.

Since episodes of Alaskan Bush People are rumored to be filmed eight weeks prior to airing on the Discovery Channel, Ami Brown was probably already finished or nearly finished with radiation therapy when her treatment plan was revealed on TV in July. Radar Online shared on July 20 that the total length of Ami Brown’s lung cancer treatment plan was 12 weeks, with radiation five days a week for six weeks, followed by chemotherapy once a week for another six weeks. Ami Brown should be close to being finished with her chemotherapy treatment, assuming that her treatment plan had already been underway eight weeks before the July 19 episode aired.

Fans of Alaskan Bush People continue to ask how Ami Brown is doing, mainly on the official Facebook page for the long-running Discovery Channel reality TV series. Discussion continues on social media following the last new episode of Alaskan Bush People with fans saying that Ami Brown “now has stage 4 lung cancer,” “they can’t operate,” and “she’s in a wheelchair.” Brown family members have not publicly confirmed any of the recent information that’s surfaced online about Ami Brown’s health, and Secrets to School Success recently shared that the Discovery Channel is allegedly “preventing the Alaskan Bush People cast members” from discussing Ami Brown’s cancer.

The youngest member of the Brown family, 14-year-old Rainy Brown, took to social media one month ago to share that she is starting a video series on August 20 to answer fan questions. Rainy also shared in a short Instagram video that while she can’t talk about Alaskan Bush People or the future of Alaskan Bush People, she can answer questions pertaining to her family. She encouraged fans to ask her questions on Twitter or Instagram using hashtag #askrainy or ask in the comments. Rainy said that she might even get other members of her family involved, which is contradictory to what Radar Online wrote on Wednesday, saying that “she can’t answer questions about her mother’s health.”

If you'd like to ask me anything let me know at my twitter at heroofkirrkwell using the hashtag #askrainy or submit your questions in the comments! Thanks so much guys! A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Ami Brown celebrates another birthday on August 28, as shown on Alaskan Bush People Fanclub, and fans can keep an eye out for the premiere of Rainy Brown’s video series in three days, where she will answer any questions about “me and my family.” Fans can also continue watching Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People on Wednesday, August 23 on the Discovery Channel at 9 p.m. ET.

Thoughts, well-wishes, and prayers continue to pour in for Ami Brown and the rest of the Brown family members via the Alaskan Bush People Facebook page as Ami Brown reportedly continues to fight a new stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. Chemocare shares that if “the disease grows,” “chemotherapy will be stopped” and either a new treatment plan will begin, or the goal will be changed from treating cancer to focusing on the comfort of the patient.

[Featured Image by Alaskan Bush People/Facebook]