Why Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Stassi Schroeder And Patrick Meagher Break Up?

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher have split amid production on the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

According to a new report, Stassi Schroeder and her boyfriend of about four years called it quits earlier this month due to the reality star’s “queen bee” behavior and while they’ve been known to be on and off in the past, they’re reportedly done for good this time.

“Patrick was sick of all her social media bulls**t and trying to be someone he wasn’t for her,” an insider told Radar Online on August 17. “Stassi will always be the same old Stassi.”

The outlet also said that Stassi Schroeder’s friends were keeping her sane after her split, which took place on what would have been her and Patrick Meagher’s four-year anniversary. As Schroeder explained to fans on social media, Meagher dumped her after she planned a romantic vacation for the two of them. However, rather than forget about the trip all together, Schroeder chose to go through with the vacation and brought along her friend Rachael O’Brien.

As fans may recall, Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher briefly called it quits last summer, but after spending months apart, they rekindled their relationship.

Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher began dating after she filmed the second season of Vanderpump Rules, but because she wanted to keep their relationship private, Meagher was not seen on the show at all. That said, Meagher did film briefly for the upcoming sixth season of the show prior to the breakup.

After her split last year, Stassi Schroeder opened up about her relationship with Patrick Meagher during an episode of her podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi. At the time, Stassi Schroeder told her listeners that while she didn’t fall out of love with Meagher, she couldn’t stay with him because all they do is fight. She also said that they both deserved something better than a turmoil-filled romance.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Patrick Meagher, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, tune into the upcoming sixth of Vanderpump Rules when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year.

[Featured Image by Chris Weeks/Getty Images]