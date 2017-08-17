Ryan Reynolds And Wife Blake Lively United By Death In Charlottesville And ‘Deadpool’, Wants Best For Kids

This week has been filled with deaths for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Not only is the whole nation going through the deaths and riots in Charlottesville, but they also had to face a tragic accident that happened on the set of Deadpool 2. But underneath all these tragedies, Ryan and Blake are united by the fact that they want the best for their kids.

This past Monday, Joi “SJ” Harris, known as “the first African-American female road racer,” according to People Magazine, died on the set of Deadpool 2. She was not wearing a helmet because “the Domino character did not wear one in the scene” and this caused a spike in the dialogue about movie making and safety.

“Witnesses say the female stunt driver had been manoeuvring a motorcycle down a set of stairs at Jack Poole Plaza when she lost control of her bike, jumped a curb and crashed into a glass window at Shaw Tower around 8 a.m,” reports Vancouver Sun.

Ryan Reynolds, the star of Deadpool, wrote about this mortal accident on his Instagram. He also lead the surviving crew in “a moment of silence” as they mourned the death of the stunts woman, who had paved the way for so many people in road racing.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

His wife Blake Lively is in the US and it looks like the violent protests and riots happening in Charlottesville weigh heavy in her mind. Her latest post is a text that is going viral, which states that being able to stay complacent in current politics speaks heavily to one’s privilege.

This is not the first time that the 29-year-old actress has spoken out about politics. This past spring, she attended the Women’s March and wrote about her experiences on Instagram.

“I marched for my daughters, for my friends, for strangers, for myself, for Phoebe here in this picture who I met as she motivated everyone she came across,” she wrote on her Instagram. “My march wasn’t driven by hate. It was rooted in a very simple fact– we are all equal. I believe everyone can agree on that. Thank you to everyone who marched all over the world. I felt so hopeful and deeply grateful. #whyimarch.”

Despite everything that is happening, one thing that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively can count on is each other. They are known for having one of the most loving relationships in Hollywood, despite the paparazzi and social pressure from fans, and have spoken about how they keep each other lifted through the hard times.

Deadpool actor has thanked his wife for everything that is going well in his life, using his humor whenever he can to make her laugh.

“You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me, second only to this [Hollywood Walk of Fame] star,” he said according to Mashable. “You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential.”

…well this made my night. Thank you @sophieandlili ???????????? A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:03pm PST

They have two kids, James and Inez, and try their best to keep them out of the spotlight.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]