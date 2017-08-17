WWE Rumors: ‘SummerSlam 2017’ Results Spoilers Reveal New Champions From Match Betting Odds?

When the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view arrives this Sunday, fans may see a few championships changing hands based on the latest match odds. The past week has seen some interesting events go down including Akira Tozawa capturing Neville’s WWE Cruiserweight Championship and Baron Corbin losing his Money in the Bank cash-in match. Now, the latest WWE rumors and spoilers are pointing towards at least two of the titles changing hands, but there’s always the possibility for more. Here are the latest possible spoilers for who may walk away with a championship this weekend. WWE fans who want some potential surprises may want to avoid reading on.

There’s a stacked card coming to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday. Among the biggest matches will be Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship, and Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way. According to WWE Leaks, Brock Lesnar appears to be safe to enter the arena as champion and leave as champion. He’s held the title since WrestleMania 33 back in April. Now he puts it on the line against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns. Lesnar was a 4 to 11 favorite to retain as of Thursday morning.

Odds were recently revealed for the WWE Raw tag team titles matchup as well. In that battle, it’s former Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose teaming up to take on current champions Sheamus and Cesaro. The Irish sports book Paddy Power has the latest odds showing Rollins and Ambrose as 2 to 5 favorites to capture the tag team titles. For Rollins, it would make for his second reign with a tag team belt. For Ambrose, it would make his first. It would also make plenty of fans happy, although this could be a storyline headed for an Ambrose heel turn at some point.

The WWE Raw Women’s Championship is a different story. Current champion Alexa Bliss is an 8 to 11 favorite. However, “The Boss” Sasha Banks is listed at “even” giving her a good chance at coming away with the title. Those odds could move significantly as the pay-per-view gets closer in favor of the current champion. Bliss has held the women’s title for the “red brand” since 106 days now. Of note, she’s a week away from breaking the longest reign for a Raw women’s champion currently held by Charlotte Flair.

In what could be the biggest win of the night, Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship. It’s Shinsuke’s first crack at the title since arriving to the main roster. After this past Tuesday’s failed cash-in by Baron Corbin, Nakamura seems like he could be in the clear to become the new champion with no worries over “The Lone Wolf” hitting him with a briefcase and taking away the title. Nakamura is listed as the 4 to 9 favorite, while Mahal is a 13 to 8 underdog. It seems the reign of the “Modern Day Maharaja” is coming to an end on Sunday and the “King of Strong Style” will walk away with the gold.

Keep in mind that the betting odds are merely the current reflections of the betting markets. That means that as bettors put more money on those they believe will win, it shifts the odds in their favor. With that said, keeping an eye on the odds closer to the pay-per-view event will give a better indication of who Sunday’s winners and losers could be.

