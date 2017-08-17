Tamra Judge And Sidney Barney’s Drama To Be Kept Off ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’?

Tamra Judge’s ex-husband, Simon Barney, and her oldest daughter, 18-year-old Sidney Barney, have reportedly contacted Bravo TV regarding the ongoing drama involving Judge’s relationship with Sidney on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

According to a new report, Barney and his daughter are hoping that the network will agree to keep Judge’s mother-daughter relationship drama with Sidney Barney off of the currently airing 12th season of the reality show.

“Simon and Sidney actually contacted the network and said that they cannot use any of this drama for any more upcoming episodes of [The Real Housewives of Orange County],” a production insider revealed to Radar Online on August 17.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Tamra Judge’s family drama has become a hot topic on the series, and during one particular episode, Judge was seen talking about parental alienation. However, as Radar Online revealed, Sidney Barney isn’t happy about her mother’s behavior, especially after she requested that the longtime reality star keep their personal issues away from the cameras.

The insider went on to reveal that Sidney Barney doesn’t even want her name mentioned at all on the show — or anywhere on the network. Instead, she prefers that the drama of the reality show simply goes away.

Tamra Judge and her daughter have been at odds for the past several years, but earlier this year, they appeared to be on the verge of making amends when Judge attended Barney’s high school graduation. However, after the reality star and mother of four shared a number of photos of herself, Barney, and the rest of their family on Instagram, things between the women took a turn for the worse.

Tamra Judge’s daughter blasted her in a Facebook page earlier this month and suggested she was neglectful and abusive towards her and her siblings. A short time later, Judge took to social media to defend herself and said that she would never hurt her daughter.

To see more of Tamra Judge and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]