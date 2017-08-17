Kailyn Lowry And Chris Lopez Back Together? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Talks Baby Daddy No. 3

Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her third son at the beginning of August, but is Lowry and her newest baby daddy, Chris Lopez, back together? The Teen Mom 2 star talked about her dating life in a new interview with Radar Online and dished on the chances of a possible reunion with Lopez.

Lowry welcomed the newest edition to the family on Aug. 5. The reality star has one boy, Isaac, with former boyfriend Jo Rivera and another son, Lincoln, with ex-hubby Javi Marroquin. Although Lowry is currently single, she claims that dating is not on the table at the moment. With a baby and three boys to raise, Lowry is focusing on the family and has zero plans on dating.

As far as Lopez is concerned, Lowry slammed the rumors that they are getting back together. The two parted ways shortly after Lowry discovered the pregnancy. While they are not dating, Lowry revealed that Lopez has been helping with parenting duties, at least as much as he can without getting too involved in Lowry’s drama.

“He does the best to his ability even though it doesn’t necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind,” she explained. “Every child deserves their dad. I’m hopeful. I’m positive he’ll be around.”

Although Kailyn Lowry insists Lopez is helping out, Hollywood Life reports that she is raising the new baby all alone. A source close to the reality star revealed that Lowry is focused on bonding with her son and making sure he is happy and healthy. With Lopez barely around, however, Lowry is also exhausted emotionally and physically and is preparing to raise the kid all by herself.

Lopez’s absence doesn’t come as a huge surprise. He was missing for much of Lowry’s pregnancy and didn’t seem interested in getting involved in her life. That said, he was reportedly present at the hospital for the birth, though it sounds like he might be getting ready for another disappearing act once the realities of parenting sink in.

Fortunately, Lowry has two exes that are actively involved in their son’s lives. Both Marroquin and Rivera help raise Isaac and Lincoln, which should be a huge help when Lowry needs to focus on the baby. We can only hope that Lopez proves everyone wrong and becomes a good father to their son, whom they have yet to name.

