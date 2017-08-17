Kristen Stewart, Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Win At Dating As Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Face Rocky Times

The tides have turned and now, it’s Kristen Stewart in a steady relationship, not Robert Pattinson! While the actress had a wild year last year, dating four different women, it looks like she has settled down with girlfriend Stella Maxwell in 2017. While Kristen and Stella’s dating life is going swell, Robert Pattinson seems to be facing some relationship issues with FKA twigs.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson met when they were cast opposite each other for Twilight franchise. He played the seductive and tortured vampire, who fell in love with Belle, played by Kristen Stewart. The co-stars dated all throughout the movies, satisfying every Twilight fans’ dreams.

But their long-term relationship came to an abrupt end when, in 2012, the actress was caught making out with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. The report has it that Robert Pattinson found about this affair through the media, which immediately punctured his trust in her.

Since then, Twilight actress has been in short-term relationships, exploring her options as well as her sexuality, as she began taking huge leaps in her career. She made movies that premiered at Cannes Film Festival and invested her time and efforts into indie films. This past year, she was the latest heroine in Woody Allen’s Cafe Society.

It was only this year that the 27-year-old actress found stillness in her private life. After having dated Alicia Cargile, her ex-personal assistant, SoKo, a French singer-actress, and St. Vincent, an American musician, she settled down with Stella Maxwell, a Victoria’s Secret model.

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell reached new heights in their relationship this summer when they adopted a dog together. While the actress does not have any social media accounts, the model keeps an active Instagram, on which she frequently uploads pictures of their puppy. Most recently, she gave her fans a glimpse into her blissful domestic life.

On the other hand, Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend-slash-fiance are going through some rocky times. In the last two weeks, the British actor was seen dining with his old flame Katy Perry and the singer sharing intimate moments with French model Brieuc Breitenstein.

There has been contradictory reports on the state of Robert and FKA twigs’ relationship. One source from Life & Style claimed that the couple’s “engagement is off” and that “things have changed.” However, another source from People Magazine stated that despite the evidence, the British couple is “definitely still together.”

