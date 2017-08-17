Kate Winslet Shimmers Poolside In Bikini With Hunky Leonardo DiCaprio As ‘Titanic’ Co-Stars Catch Up

Hot bodies alert! Kate Winslet in a bikini with a shirtless Leonardo DiCaprio is more than the heart can bear.

Pictures of Kate and Leonardo appearing to be loved up are floating around the internet. Both showcase their amazing bodies — Winslet in a shimmering bikini and Leonardo, sans a shirt, in a pair of fashionable swimming trunks.

Although Kate, 41, and Leo, 42, appear to be romancing underneath the sun together, there is more to the story about the Titanic co-stars sighting. According to a TMZ report, Kate and Leo were merely “catching up” and rekindling their relationship; they’ve held a close friendship for many years since warming the hearts of millions with their blockbuster romance on the big screen.

Fans have been languishing over the possibility that the Oscar winners could turn their fictional romance into a real life courtship. However, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio dating is simply not in the cards.

For one, thrice-married Kate is happily wed to Ned Rocknroll, her husband of five years. They have three children together. On the other hand, unmarried Leonardo has a “hectic love life – dating the likes of Gisele Bundchen and Bar Rafaeli, before being romantically linked to ten Victoria’s Secret models,” according to the Daily Mail.

As it turns out, Leonardo and Kate’s poolside meeting was benign and both were mixing business with pleasure. Kate attended the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation annual charity gala and the onscreen lovers spent some quality time at Leo’s French villa in Saint-Tropez.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO & KATE WINSLET: JACK AND ROSE REUNITED At French Villa https://t.co/OcYD4cY8z8 Any thoughts? — daniel shaikh (@daniel_shaikh) August 17, 2017

Kate donned a brilliant fluorescent orange bikini for her meeting with Leonardo. She matched it with a sheer beach dress that flowed effortlessly around her amazing curves.

Winslet kept her look glamorous by accessorizing with dainty gold chains and a pair of tinted sunglasses. Kate opted for a fresh face and wore her locks loose for her bikini outing.

Not to be outdone, Kate’s Titanic co-star wore a pair of designer swim trunks by Vilebrequin. Leo looked dapper in the fashionable attire for men that he wore low on the hips. The hunky actor sported a simple gold necklace and swept his hair to the side for his meeting with Kate.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Had the Cutest Pool Day — And Yes, He Was Shirtless https://t.co/Kj1QLdK9br pic.twitter.com/FXA74uCstZ — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) August 17, 2017

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet first paired up for James Cameron’s 1997 classic. Kate played the part of Rose DeWitt Bukater and Leo starred as Jack Dawson.

They both reunited 11 years later and starred in Revolutionary Road. Kate Winslet’s second husband, Sam Mendes (2003-2011), directed the film.

Despite ongoing rumors of a steamy romance, the longtime friends admit their relationship is — and continues to be — purely platonic. In 2014, Marie Claire magazine interviewed Kate. The actress has opened up about her and Leo’s relationship. She said they’ve maintained a close relationship over the years because they’ve kept the romance out of the equation.

“It’s so disappointing for people to hear that because in the soap opera of the Kate and Leo story we fell in love at first sight and had a million snogs, but actually we never did. He always saw me as one of the boys; I’ve never really been a girly-girl. “We needed each other to lean on.”

Shirtless and bikini bodies aside, are you over the moon that Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s friendship is still going strong 20 years after captivating the hearts of millions?

