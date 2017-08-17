Jennifer Aniston’s Biggest Regret When It Comes To Her Health And Beauty

Jennifer Aniston has been adored by the masses for decades ever since the beauty won hearts as Rachel on the hit TV show Friends.

Since the long-running series went off the air, Jen has maintained a presence in the headlines for her ultra-fit physique and her natural and seemingly- ageless complexion. However, Aniston admits that even she has regrets about her choices when it comes to her health.

As Allure notes, Jen spoke on this very topic in a recent interview during which the actress did not confess that “the Rachel” haircut was the worst beauty mistake of her life, but that it had to do with how she cared for her skin in previous years.

Despite looking so flawless and youthful at the age of 48, Aniston regrets sunbathing so frequently without using sunscreen, instead opting for tanning oil.

“My biggest beauty regret is the amount of sunbathing I used to do without sunscreen. I mean, baby oil? What was I thinking?….I loved being brown — I loved it, I loved it, I loved it.”

Jennifer Aniston makes no room for regrets these days and it shows. The star ensures to “tend to her skin” daily and shares her tips and tricks for keeping her luminous complexion, stating that she avoids “processed foods, sugars, or high-saturated foods” as much as possible.

Additionally, Aniston shares that she swears by putting lotion on in the shower, as this helps to “lock in the moisture.” Jen is clearly a fan of keeping her body healthy, seeing as she is more fit in her late 40’s than she was in her mid-twenties, and she achieves her frame by working out regularly and mixing up the type of workout to keep things interesting and balanced.

Although many women are turning to procedures to attain a more youthful look as they age, Aniston is all about aging gracefully and encourages other women to do the same. Jen speaks on the topic of embracing every phase of life and “changing perspective” in regards to the aging process which everyone is experiencing.

“I really wish we could shift our perspective on [aging] as a negative, because it’s happening to every single one of us. We just need to be very good to our skin,” Aniston says.

Although Jennifer Aniston first won our hearts on the small screen, since Friends wrapped the star has mainly been seen in films and has experienced a very successful career. Fans will surely be thrilled to learn that the next flick Aniston will appear in is a comedy by STXFilms, as Variety relays.

