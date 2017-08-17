Is Ryan Edwards Cheating On Wife Mackenzie Standifer?

Ryan Edwards is reportedly caught up in a cheating scandal just months after marrying wife Mackenzie Standifer.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom OG dad, who tied the knot with Standifer in May of this year, is allegedly on Tinder in hopes of potentially making connections with other women. In fact, he’s even accused of asking one woman if she was “down to f**k.”

On August 17, Radar Online shared screenshots of Ryan Edwards’ alleged Tinder profile, revealing that in addition to his profile image looking away from the camera, the reality star reportedly also listed his age as 25 when he’s actually 29.

The outlet also shared a screenshot of a conversation reportedly between Ryan Edwards and a woman who was definitely not his wife. In their chat, Edwards asked said that he didn’t have Snapchat before asking the mystery girl what she was looking for on Tinder. Edwards then asks the woman if she is “down to f**k” and she responds by telling the reality dad that it “depends.”

Ultimately, Ryan Edwards reportedly attempts to meet up with the woman but it is unclear if they ever came face-to-face. That said, they did allegedly exchange a few text messages after the woman sent Edwards her number in their Tinder chatroom.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer began dating in early 2015 and became engaged later that year. Then, in May of this year, just days before Edwards entered treatment to address his drug struggles, he and Standifer tied the knot.

As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, Ryan Edwards nearly nodded out while driving to his quicky ceremony with Standifer, which was attended only by his parents.

When Ryan Edwards was confronted with the allegations of attempting to hook up with other women on Tinder by Radar Online, he responded to the outlet by insisting that he is married and telling Radar Online to “get out” of here with that “dumb sh**.”

Ryan Edwards shares one son with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, eight-year-old Bentley, and his wife Mackenzie Standifer also has a child from a previous relationship.

