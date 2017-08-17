‘Economist’ Trump Cover: KKK Hood Is Trump’s Bullhorn – Google Searches For ‘Economist’ Up 4,700 Percent

The Economist cut straight to the heart of the controversy swirling around President Donald Trump with their latest cover, which pictures Trump yelling through a white megaphone that is a KKK hood. Initially, on first glance, it is hard to tell why The Economist Trump cover has gotten so much buzz that Google lists searches for the cover as a “Breakout” trending term. But searches for iconic The Economist cover are up indeed, with the search engine reporting the phrase “Economist cover Trump” up 4,700 percent. Also up 4,700 percent is the search term “Economist cover.” Variations such as “The Economist” and “The Economist Trump” are up 1,600 percent.

The Economist‏ cover was accompanied by wording that called President Trump a leader who is “politically inept, morally barren and temperamentally unfit for office.” Reactions to the publication likening Trump to the KKK come in the wake of controversy over Fred Trump’s role in being arrested in the wake of a 1927 KKK riot, as reported by the Inquisitr. On Twitter, the cover of The Economist is being liked and retweeted aplenty, with some agreeing with the KKK cover and writing that Trump indeed has no grasp of what it means to be president, especially in the wake of President Trump saying that “many sides” were to blame for the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Donald Trump is politically inept, morally barren and temperamentally unfit for office https://t.co/xLDMtLclUw — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 17, 2017

The Economist cover is being called one that will haunt President Trump, but The Economist isn’t the only publication taking bold steps with their political covers. As seen below, the new cover of Time shows a U.S. flag draped over a person with his or her right hand and arm raised straight up, in a “Heil Hitler” sort of salute. That cover story speaks of “Hate in America” and is also getting a big response on social media, but not as strong as the cover of The Economist.

Of course, not everyone is a fan of the new cover of The Economist. However, plenty of people online are blaming President Trump’s first seven months in office as the reason for recent magazine covers that compare Trump to the KKK.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]