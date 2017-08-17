‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Cane And Juliet Learn Their Baby Could Have A Genetic Disorder, Will Lily Elope With Jordan?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Juliet (Laur Allen) grow closer despite the turmoil of their past relationship when Juliet filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Brash & Sassy.

Y&R spoilers for the week of August 21 tease that even as Cane and Juliet grow closer after coming to terms with the fact that they have a baby in common, they face a new crisis. Juliet learns that the baby she is expecting could have a major inherited genetic disorder. She informs Cane about the worrying news and tells him that both parents will have to undergo tests to confirm doctor’s suspicions, according to CDL.

Juliet tells Cane she has already confirmed that she carries the gene in question and that doctors will confirm that the baby has the suspected inherited genetic disorder if they find that Cane also carries the gene. But Cane does not know if the gene runs in his family, so he submits samples for a test.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the unexpected crisis brings the two even closer together. While they anxiously await the test results, the two spend quality time together. The opportunity to open up to each other could mean that they leave the issues of the past behind them. The rapprochement between Cane and Juliet is not entirely surprising. They had a good relationship when they were Brash & Sassy employees before Hilary (Mishael Morgan) instigated Juliet to bring the sexual harassment lawsuit that plunged everyone and the company into a crisis.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Confesses To Juliet https://t.co/QDJkrQNQkN pic.twitter.com/ilp7S6OSkf — Las Vegas NV Blog (@LasVegasNvBlog) August 7, 2017

Juliet filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Brash & Sassy after she was fired from the company over the hockey league incident. Her lawsuit named Cane as the one who harassed her sexually and coerced her into a sexual relationship.

The case put a strain on Cane’s relationship with Lily (Christel Khalil). The strain was further complicated by Juliet’s pregnancy. The final blow to Cane and Lily’s relationship came when Jesse (Max Adler), a videographer who helped him edit footage to incriminate Billy, returned to blackmail him.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Wednesday August 2: Lily Throws Cane Out – Juliet… https://t.co/FblQeiNALT pic.twitter.com/HBGq2k9rU8 — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) August 1, 2017

Cane was forced to dip his hands into the twins’ — Mattie (Lexis Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander) — college funds to pay off the blackmailer.

Cane’s growing closeness to Juliet after all that happened between them could be due partly to his loneliness after falling out with Lily. After having lost Lily, Cane needs someone by his side, and he will likely accept Juliet despite the toxic nature of their past relationship.

It remains to be seen what the test results show. Could there be an unexpected twist to the plot? Could the results show, shockingly, that the baby is not Cane’s and that there might have been an error with the paternity test?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that while Juliet and Cane await the results, Lily is upset to observe the growing bond between them. She is upset about it because she knows Juliet had seduced Cane. The thought that Cane might eventually enter into a warm relationship with Juliet irks Lily.

The Young and the Restless spoilers also tease that Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) tries to persuade Lily to come with him to New York City with the twins. He tries to entice her to take the step by arguing that she’ll find plenty of employment opportunities as a model in NYC.

Lily mulls over Jordan’s proposal in the coming week, and viewers will soon learn whether she chooses to elope with Jordan.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]