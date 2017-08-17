‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Roman’s Smoochfest With Two Women Ends In Violence And Revelations

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) will be getting around in Salem. Not only is Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) interested in him, but he will decide to rekindle an old romance with someone else. However, all of the smooching is not sitting well with others. One character physically assaults Roman, but there might be a few interesting revelations about both women.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Hattie will decide to take a risk with Roman Brady, according to Soaps She Knows. Ignoring Anjelica Deveraux’s (Morgan Fairchild) words of caution, Hattie will kiss Roman while impersonating Marlena Evans. Even though he never quite got over his ex-wife, which is what Hattie was counting on, Roman gives a disappointing response. He tells the imposter that it’s not like it used to be and there is no going back in time.

Fans in the Daytime Royalty Online forum believe that Roman’s response is a good indicator that he knows something is wrong. Marlena Evans would never walk up and kiss any man out of the blue. She loves John and even if they split, she would need time to process it. She is also the type of person that is not impulsive. Even if she did have feelings for Roman, suddenly throwing herself at anyone is out of character for her.

Remember, Roman met Hattie when Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) was in prison. The inmate left a lasting impression and kept calling him “Mr. Roman.” Even though Roman and Marlena divorced a long time ago, they remained friends, and know each other well. He will definitely pick up hints that Marlena is literally not herself. As a former cop, he is pretty good at noticing subtle things that others would miss.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will find out about Roman and the fake Marlena’s activities. John punches him even though he knows the situation makes no sense. Head writer Ron Carlivati explained that during the entire doppelganger storyline, John never gives up on Marlena. Throughout it all, he knows that something isn’t right. He is determined to find out the truth. He follows Hattie, which leads to him getting trapped at Bayview with Marlena.

However, Roman and Hattie is not the only smooching going on in Salem. The kiss will make him realize how much he misses romance. He decides to take a risk of his own. Right after disappointing Hattie, another former spouse happens to walk in. He grabs an unsuspecting Kate (Lauren Koslow) and passionately locks lips with her.

It wasn’t revealed how Kate responds to the kiss, but someone won’t be happy about it. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) finds out about what happened. He interrogates Kate about the smooch, which makes some fans think he might be developing feelings for her. However, his anger raises a red flag for Kate.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks reveal that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will confess a huge secret to Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will freak out when Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) pays a visit to his sister. Abe Carver’s (James Reynolds) criminal case has a twist. Also, an unexpected death will shock Salem.

