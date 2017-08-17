U.K. Enraged By Princess Diana Tapes, Want Prince William To Be King Over Charles

August is turning out to be a particularly brutal month for Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. As the U.K. honors the memory of Princess Diana’s tragic death twenty years ago, public opinion has shifted against Charles’ bid to become the next King of England. Will Prince William take the throne if Queen Elizabeth abdicates?

The Daily Beast reports that only twenty percent of the U.K. thinks Charles should be king after Elizabeth steps down. This is partly due to the anniversary of Diana’s death and Camilla’s involvement in the destruction of her and Charles’ marriage. August, of course, is always tough on Charles and his wife, but this year is particularly damaging due to all the media coverage surrounding the anniversary, including the recently released Princess Diana tapes.

The tapes were released during a special documentary about Diana’s life and tragic death in 1997. Diana recorded the tapes herself and claims that Charles told her, “I refuse to be the only Prince of Wales never to have a mistress,” after she confronted him about his affair. The revelations came after Prince William and Prince Harry failed to mention their father in a documentary but called Princess Diana the best mother in the entire world.

To make the situation worse, sources claim that Charles is planning on calling Camilla queen instead of princess consort once he takes the throne. The move would be frowned upon by the general public, who already view the couple in an unfavorable light. In fact, a recent survey revealed that a slight majority of the public in the U.K. would prefer that William become king over his father.

What are the chances that William becomes king over Charles?

According to Vogue, there are no legal barriers to William becoming king because he is a direct Protestant descendant of Queen Elizabeth. There is also precedent in an heir abdicating to a younger brother. King Edward VIII handed the reigns to George VI in 1936. The question, however, is whether or not Charles is willing to abdicate and make his son King over himself.

There’s also the matter of when Elizabeth will step down from her duties as queen and officially retire. She has commented in the past that she intends to rule until her death, so there’s no telling if retirement is even on the table at this point.

[Featured Image by Oli Scarff/Getty Images]