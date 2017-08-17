Kourtney Kardashian And Justin Reunite At Church After Her Vacation With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Is Kourtney Kardashian interested in rekindling a relationship with Justin Bieber?

Although the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears to be involved in a committed relationship with 23-year-old Younes Bendjima, she stepped out earlier this week for a visit to church and also in attendance was her alleged ex-flame.

On August 17, the Daily Mail shared photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber arriving separately to the Hillsong Church in Hollywood, California for a night service on Wednesday night. In the photos, Kourtney Kardashian sported a striped button-down with jeans and heels while the 23-year-old singer kept it more casual in a white T-shirt, black shorts, and tennis shoes.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber’s latest outing comes on the heels of news claiming that Kardashian’s Aston Martin sedan was spotted picking up Bieber from the scene of his pedestrian-involved crash last month. Although it is unknown whether or not Kardashian was behind the wheel of the vehicle, KTLA told readers at the time that the vehicle he entered that night was leased to the reality star and mother of three.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were romantically linked to one another from 2015 to 2016 and have also been seen together a handful of times throughout this year.

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber appear to remain friendly, Kardashian continues to spend time with her alleged new boyfriend Younes Bendjima and earlier this month, the pair embarked on a vacation in Egypt with friends.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima began spending time together at the end of last year and earlier this year, they were spotted kissing one another on a yacht in Europe. A short time later, Kardashian and Bendjima turned up in Europe again and continued to show off their affection for one another.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are believed to be currently in production on the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

