Prince Harry Praised For Carrying On Princess Diana’s Legacy Amid Meghan Markle Engagement Rumors

The death of Princess Diana was heartbreaking, and no one felt it more than her young sons, Prince Harry and Prince William. Now Harry is all grown-up, and he is involved in a blossoming romance rumored to be followed soon by an engagement and wedding bells. But even as the prince courts his own reportedly soon-to-be princess, Meghan Markle, Harry hasn’t forgotten about Princess Diana’s legacy.

Although Diana died 20 years ago, her memory remains. But beyond the books, video tapes, and memorials that preserve Princess Diana’s name, her son, Prince Harry, is the real tribute to her legacy, pointed out Vogue. And although Prince William also has sought to live up to his mother, the magazine noted that it’s his brother who most resembles Princess Diana.

“Harry in particular is emulating his late, great mother [Princess Diana].”

Traditionally, members of the royal family choose their own charities to champion. Prince Charles, for example, heads up some environmental groups, while Camilla Parker Bowles supports the National Osteoporosis Society because of her relatives’ history with that disease.

Prince Harry And Princess Diana Devoted To Same Causes

Although Harry has also devoted some of his time to working with the military and veterans, he has two causes that mirror those of Princess Diana’s. Both royal mother and son have land mines and AIDS as their main missions.

Diana famously shook hands with an HIV-positive man in 1987 to discredit the stigmas at the time. In addition to AIDs, she earned credit for helping the Ottawa Treaty to pass; the 1997 treaty that focused on anti–land mine legislature.

And now it’s Prince Harry’s turn. He recalled the memory of his mother on International Mine Awareness Day this year.

“Twenty years ago, in the last months of her life, my mother campaigned to draw attention to the horrific and indiscriminate impact of land mines.”

Harry urged the world to focus on making “future generations proud” by finishing what Princess Diana began.

“People’s Princess” Raised Son Known as A “Genuine Guy”

Diana was known as the “people’s princess” because of her warmth. Prince Harry has received similar praise. In a poll, he earned the title of Britain’s most popular royal, beating out Will, Kate, Charles, and the queen because, as Vogue commented, Harry is viewed as a “genuine guy.”

One 97-year-old woman from Australia summed up the reasons why she adores Prince Harry so much that she waited hours on two occasions just to see him.

“He really is a lovely young [man] and he’s warm and genuine and really cares.”

It’s praise that parallels the warmth for which Princess Diana was known. Her brother, Charles Spencer, once praised his sister as possessing a “genius for people,” with the ability to “connect with anyone.”

Battling The Press: Harry Protects Meghan Markle

Diana’s battle with the media, particularly the paparazzi, ended in tragedy, and Vogue noted that some still blame on the paparazzi for her death. But Prince Harry is carrying on her legacy in battling the press to protect himself and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

Some felt that Diana had been abused by the media. In his eulogy, Earl Spencer expressed that heartbreaking view.

“A girl given the name of the ancient goddess of hunting was, in the end, the most hunted person of the modern age.”

But Prince Harry is making it clear that he will not allow himself or Meghan to be treated like Diana. Last November, Kensington Palace released a statement that made Harry’s views clear.

“[Meghan Markle] has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” said the statement. “It is not right that…Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.”

Legacy Of Royal Romance

But while the royal statement harshly attacked those who attempted to smear Meghan, it also emphasized Harry’s feeling that Meghan is the woman he has chosen to accompany him for the rest of his life. Kensington Palace’s statement noted that some might say publicity is just “the price she has to pay” or that the media spotlight is “all part of the game.” But Harry disagrees.

“This is not a game—it is her life and his.”

And in the end, there’s the legacy of a royal romance watched by the world.

Before she became Princess Diana, she was Lady Diana Spencer, a shy and sweet young lady who fell in love with Prince Charles in the summer of 1980, noted the Daily Mail. It was viewed as a fairy tale romance, making headlines around the globe.

Now Prince Harry has his own romance, with the world watching just as closely as he spends time in Africa with Meghan. People magazine asked whether, after a year together, it’s possible that Markle and Harry are already engaged. They might be, but the couple probably won’t be the ones making the official announcement, according to royal tradition.

Instead, when it’s official, the palace will announce the engagement. For how it might happen, the magazine recalled when Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their own engagement on November 16, 2010. After multiple wedding bell rumors, it was the palace which announced their engagement in the early morning. That was followed by a photo call and interview; all arranged by the palace.

Consequently, when Harry and Meghan do follow in the footsteps of Diana and Charles, as well as those of William and Kate, it’s anticipated that it also will be announced by the royal family. Keep your eyes on the royal Twitter feeds, @KensingtonRoyal, @RoyalFamily, and @ClarenceHouse for the fairy tale news.

[Featured Image by Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Images]