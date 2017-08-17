Original ‘Game Of Thrones’ Pitch Dated 1993 Hints This Major Character’s Death

In the original three-page Game of Thrones pitch that author George R.R. Martin submitted in 1993, it was revealed that one of the Stark children might not make it to the finale.

The letter was originally shared on Twitter by British book retailer Waterstones in 2015, a few months shy from the pilot of Game of Thrones Season 5. The company deleted the tweets, but a Reddit user was able to obtain the receipts.

Now that Game of Thrones is down to its penultimate season, the letter found its way back to the cyber world.

“Five central characters will make it through all three volumes, however, growing from children to adults and changing the world and themselves in the process. In a sense, my trilogy is almost a generational saga, telling the life stories of these five characters, three men and two women. The five key players are Tyrion Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, and three of the children of Winterfell, Arya, Bran, and the bastard Jon Snow.”

Many were quick to point out Sansa’s glaring absence in the original pitch. The eldest Stark girl might have made it this far, but is it possible that she’ll soon meet a gruesome death?

Nonetheless, it should be a reminder that no one is really safe in Game of Thrones, which has a penchant for shocking its viewers by killing beloved characters in Westeros. A lot has changed as well between Martin’s work and the HBO series.

This season’s episodes reunited the Stark siblings, but their fates remain unknown with the kingdoms’ looming war with the undead.

There’s a possibility that Sansa would give her own life to save her family. After all, Sophie Turner once said that her character could go mad and become Cersei Lannister. She said that Sansa will “stop at nothing to protect” her family and that everything she’s doing is because of her fear of losing her loved ones.

During the screening of Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere, Turner opened up to BBC about the impending finale of the wildly popular show. She likened it to a “death in the family” because the show played a pivotal part in her life.

In another interview, Turner talked about being scared of exiting Game of Thrones because she does not have “the safety net of a guaranteed job.” However, the thought makes her excited because of the freedom that comes with it. Being a part of the series is what motivates her to look for projects that are as “amazing” as Game of Thrones.

