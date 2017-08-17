Duggar Family Gets Kids ‘Battle Ready’ After What Happened In Charlottesville Riots At Fort Rock Family Camp

In the light of the violent riots that happened in Charlottesville, VA this weekend, the Duggar family is looking for ways to make sure that their kids are ready for the world. One way that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are making sure that they are equipped is by sending them to religion based camps that not just spiritually ground them, but also physically train them ready for “battle.”

What happened in Charlottesville is that there was a large gathering of white supremacists to protest the removal of General Robert E. Lee from a public space. They clashed with counter protests, “Unite the Right” rally was heard chanting, “white lives matter” and “blood and soil,” according to Aljazeera.

Many people associate the Duggars with the Republican and conservative tendencies of Alt-Right groups. One of the reasons why is because the Duggars showed support for Donald Trump getting elected as the 45th President of the United States.

“Evangelicals played a huge role in Donald Trump becoming our new President this week,” the family wrote back in January 2017. “We all know that we need to see our country turn back to God. As a new president takes office, we need to take advantage of this opportunity to teach our kids about God’s grace on our nation.”

But they have been much vaguer in their stance towards what happened in Charlottesville. Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s husband, has been the clearest in his opinions about the riots and violent protests.

“It’s deplorable what’s happened in Virginia this [weekend],” he tweeted. “Praying [for] those affected by these unacceptable violent acts of hatred. Racism is evil!”

But the fans wanted more than just denouncing of racism.

“If you’re being sincere, then you need to think twice about your support of Donald Trump,” a fan replied to his tweet.

In the latest post on Duggar family Facebook, Michelle wrote about what is happening in the country in the context of her religion.

“Over the past few days, I have been pondering on the importance of continually growing our love for God,” she wrote. “The Bible says in Matthew 24:12 “And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold”. Jesus was speaking about the end of days and how the love of many will grow cold for the things of God. I never want my love for Jesus to grow cold!”

Many followers of Jill & Jessa Counting On showed their desire for the family to change their perspectives.

“Please focus on the world now,” a fan commented. “Please denounce racism and hatred. Jesus focused on the world and made it better everyday. As a family that many admire, you can do the Lord’s work by speaking out about hate.”

But others expressed that they need to pray for the white supremacists, saying that they should pray for “safety for the people fighting to keep our historical monuments safe.”

One thing that the family has taken action towards is getting their kids “battle ready.” This past week, Jim Bob Duggar took all the Duggar boy to Courageous Men of Word camp organized by Fort Rock Family Camp. In this three-day camp, the boys learned how to shoot using handgun and shotgun.

The Duggars also started promoting for an upcoming Basic Training lead by ALERT Academy. While this has no connections to the US military, it does train young men over the age of 17 to fight.

The fans could not help, but to notice what kind of link these kind of “training” has on the mind of young, white men.

“I wonder how many ALERT graduates were marching with the Alt-Right in Charlottesville last Saturday,” Laurie Reiz Altman wrote in the comment section.

Do you think the Duggars are doing the right thing by getting their kids “battle ready?” Or do you think that is part of the problem that surfaced in Charlottesville? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]