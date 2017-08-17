Jill Duggar Stops New Baby Instagram Updates After Fans Question Husband Derick Dillard Being Father

Jill Duggar gave birth to her second baby in early July. Unlike when she had her first baby Israel, she did not flood her Instagram with updates and photos. At first, the fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On were extremely concerned about the lack of news, wondering if Jill and her baby are in birth related complications. Eventually, the 25-year-old mother and her husband Derick Dillard stated that the baby is doing well.

But with more pictures came more scandals. So far, Jill has posted only four pictures of baby Samuel, but those were enough for people to notice something sets him different.

The fans started commenting underneath pictures that the baby looks “Hispanic” and “biracial,” hinting that the baby daddy may not be Derick Dillard.

“That baby is mixed!” A fan claimed. “No way he’s the daddy.”

“Jill must be taking after Josh,” another commented. “No way he is Derick’s child. This baby looks Hispanic.”

When baby Israel first came into the world, there was no mistaking that he took after his parents. The fans especially noticed how “long” the baby was and it may be in his genes to grow up to be as tall as Derick.

“He’s gonna be tall like his dad,” a fan commented.

Check out the picture of baby Samuel that the fans claim look “Hispanic!”

Look who's #onemonthold now! #SamuelScottDillard Check out our website for updates and pictures! *link in bio* A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Another concern that the fans have about the new baby is whether he will grow up close to Jill’s brother Josh Duggar. The 29-year-old Duggar, with his child pornography, molestation scandal, and seeking extramarital affairs on Ashley Madison, got his family’s popular show, 19 Kids and Counting, canceled. Since then, he has been living a life away from the limelight, but he still lives on Duggar compound, near his parents.

“Just wondering if y’all gonna let Uncle Josh babysit,” one fan wrote in the comment section. “Since you seem to be ok with child molesters but not trans kids. Just curious.”

In fact, Jill herself, including her three other sisters, Jessa, Jana, and Joy-Anna, was molested by Josh. The 25-year-old mother has never spoken about her personal experiences in public.

Whether or not Jill and Derick Dillard’s second baby is “Hispanic” or not, the couple has made it clear that they are not returning to Central America. They announced, right after Samuel’s one-month birthday, that they will take “new directions” in their ministry.

As a matter of fact, Derick Dillard just secured a job teaching college kids at Cross Church College.

Looking forward to all that God is going to do this semester @c3crosschurch Join us TOMORROW NIGHT at Cross Church Fayetteville pic.twitter.com/VD0pP6JUUB — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 16, 2017

Do you think Jill will eventually post more pictures of her second baby on Instagram? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]