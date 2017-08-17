Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Engaged! All The Details Of The $1 Million Heirloom Ring

A royal wedding might be in the works sooner than expected. Hollywood Life reports that Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle during their romantic trip to Africa. Here’s everything we know so far about their reported engagement.

Prince Harry and Markle flew to Africa to celebrate her birthday and it sounds like he pulled out all the stops to make everything special — including the $1 million ring. Harry reportedly gave the Suits star Princess Margaret’s ruby ring, which also carries Queen Elizabeth’s stamp of approval.

“The queen sees a lot of similarities in Margaret and Harry,” a source explained. “They’re both spares to the heir who carved out their own niches as the fun-loving, cheeky royals. It would make sense that she would pass on her ring to Harry. The ring will look absolutely stunning on Meghan.”

Harry and Markle have been dating for over a year now, though they only went public with their romance last November. Over the past year, Markle has been slowly introducing herself to different members of the royal family, and so far, it sounds like everyone approves. In fact, the actress was recently invited to Pippa Middleton’s wedding with Harry and seemed on the verge of an engagement.

The source claims that Meghan Markle loved the ruby ring and couldn’t say yes fast enough. Although Markle was prepared for the proposal, Harry surprised her with how romantic he made everything feel. After all, Africa is like a second home to Harry and it is the same location where Prince William got on bended knee with Kate Middleton.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Harry has not released an official statement regarding the surprise engagement. Contrary to the ruby ring reports, insiders claim that Harry offered Markle a Zulu bracelet, which means we probably won’t see the actress rocking an engagement ring anytime soon. The insider also says that Harry and Markle want to keep the engagement a secret for a few more weeks but will go public once they are ready.

The engagement news is not all that surprising for fans who have been following Harry and Markle’s romance this year. Their relationship appears to be picture perfect from the outside looking in and it seemed like only a matter of time before they agreed to tie the knot. The only thing holding them up was getting the approval from Queen Elizabeth, which it sounds like they finally received.

[Featured Images by Nicholas Hunt and Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images]