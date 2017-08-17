Gwen Stefani Would Reportedly ‘Love’ To Get Pregnant With Blake Shelton After ‘Bump’ Photo

Gwen Stefani “definitely” isn’t pregnant with boyfriend Blake Shelton’s baby just yet, but sources are claiming that the singer would actually “love” to welcome a baby with the country singer one day.

After rumors began circulating that Gwen may be pregnant with her fourth child – her first with Blake – after alleged “bump” photos surfaced earlier this week, insiders are clarifying that the star is not expecting right now but also isn’t ruling out the possibility of having another baby with her boyfriend of almost two years.

“Gwen is most definitely not pregnant,” clarified an insider after fans and gossip columns speculated that the “Used To Love You” singer may have been sporting a baby bump while heading to church with her kids on August 13.

“Gwen is so tiny, if she has a big lunch, she can appear to be three months along. But she is not… not now at least,” the source then continued to Hollywood Life of how the latest round of baby speculation began, teasing that the two may be hoping for a baby of their own somewhere down the line.

According to the source, while the two are supposedly “not actively trying” to expand their family right now, they’re leaving whether or not Gwen gets pregnant up “to chance and fate,” which could be because of her age.

“[Gwen] feels like Blake is her true soulmate and there’s nothing she’d love more than to have a baby with him,” they alleged.

Stefani and Shelton have not spoken out regarding the latest reports, though the latest round of pregnancy speculation hit the headlines earlier this week after X17 claimed that Gwen may have been showing off a baby bump in a flowy dress while out with her three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

The site published photos of the star wearing a long maxi dress and suggested that she could have been concealing a growing tummy by teasing that they may have seen “a tiny baby bump” under her dress.

But while sources are confirming that Gwen is definitely not pregnant for a fourth time right now, the site also alleged this week that that the two are leaving whether or not she becomes pregnant up to God.

“Gwen and Blake have been trying to get pregnant ever since they began dating,” X17 claimed of the 47-year-old mom earlier this week, who first met Shelton on The Voice in 2014 while both were still married to other people but didn’t start dating until late October 2015. “She’s very religious and leaving it all up to God.”

As for whether or not Gwen and Blake really do welcome a baby and give her sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo another sibling anytime soon, fans of the couple will just have to wait and see.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS]