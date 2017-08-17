‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Photo Of New Boyfriend On Twitter

Amber Portwood has reportedly moved on with a new boyfriend a few months after she and former fiancé Matt Baier ended their relationship.

The rumors were sparked last week when Radar Online shared a video of Portwood locking lips with a “mystery man.” The man’s identity has since been identified by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, although the publication has chosen not to divulge the person’s last name.

Multiple sources reportedly told The Ashley that the first name of Amber Portwood’s new boyfriend is “Andrew.” He resides in Los Angeles and has been working for TV production for years, The Ashley reports. Andrew’s age is also more closer to Amber’s than that of Matt Baier’s (Andrew recently turned 33 while Portwood is aged 27).

Another source also claims that the video showing Amber kissing Andrew was shot so that it can be sold to Radar Online, and that her new boyfriend may not have been aware that the entire thing was set up.

After days of ongoing speculation over the identity of A, the reality star has finally taken to Twitter to show followers a snap of Andrew. The snap shows a close up photo of Amber’s new beau lying on the bed and holding a broken rose in front of his face. It was a rather odd pose, partly because the rose he was holding obscured the bottom part of his face.

Meanwhile, Amber Portwood’s ex Matt Baier told Radar that while he’s feeling pangs of loneliness over the fact that his ex has moved on with a new man, she will always have his support.

“[I wish] her new relationship well,” Matt told Radar. “It’s over forever so there is going to be a degree of sadness. But Amber and I are very close still, we have always been the best of friends. So she knows I am always here if she needs me and has my support.”

Amber Portwood's Ex-Fiancé Matt Baier Says He Wants Her 'to Be Happy and Safe' as She Is Seen Kissing a New Man https://t.co/Mjs27EHnkp — People (@people) August 11, 2017

Despite the split between Amber Portwood and Matt Baier, it appears that the latter will still be featured on Teen MomOG on account of the fact that the Radar video was shot while the upcoming season was being filmed.

Some fans have criticized Amber for moving on with a new man so soon after her split with Matt. Portwood, as is her usual self, gave her critics a piece of her mind.

“There’s nothing wrong with dating over 3 months after breaking up with someone,” she tweeted last week. “Crazy how people judge and are so quick to talk s**t? #FYou,” she wrote.

A few months after getting to know each other on Twitter, Matt Baier and Amber Portwood moved in together. Matt proposed to Amber just months after their first physical meeting. After a stormy relationship, the couple broke up following a failed polygraph test that was aimed to determine if Baier had ever cheated on Portwood.

[Featured Image by MTV]