Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Confirm They Are Trying For A Third Child, Addressed Surrogate Rumors

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence regarding the rumors that she and husband Kanye West have turned to a surrogate to have a third child. Kim has been open about her struggles in getting pregnant, but she and Kanye still want to grow their family.

In the cover story of The Hollywood Reporter, the Kardashian mogul was asked about the possibility of a third child via surrogate. She said:

“I hope so. There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We’re definitely trying. We are hoping so.”

Kim and Kanye already have two children, North, four, and Saint, 20 months. In both pregnancies, Kim suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta grows deeply into the uterus that it would not detach after delivery. Having a placenta accreta is life threatening, and her doctor had to stick his arm in her to remove the placenta with his hand, which is a painful and disgusting experience. She added that she had many complications and the little fixes to done to address them made it difficult to get pregnant again.

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian expressed in an episode of their reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she feels surrogacy is the only way for her and Kanye to have a third child. It would be too risky for her to be pregnant again so she “can’t carry any more kids.” According to People, sources confirmed in June that the couple has found the perfect surrogate and that they will be thrilled if things work out well. Having several siblings, Kim wanted her children to experience the same, which is why she wanted to have a big family.

Us Weekly reported late last month that the surrogate is already three months pregnant, which would mean the third Kardashian West baby would be coming in January 2018. Citing a TMZ report, the magazine said that Kim and Kanye are paying nearly $115,000 for this surrogacy. They reportedly paid $68,850 to the agency as a deposit while $45,000 will be paid in 10 months installment. They will add over $5,000 per child in case of multiples.

The surrogate reportedly is from San Diego. She is in her late 20s and has served as a surrogate before.

