Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Divorce Drama: Actress Allegedly Demands For Money

It’s been four months since Jennifer Garner filed for a divorce from Ben Affleck, but the drama is just beginning now. The 45-year-old actress, who had tried almost two years to save their marriage despite the split, is reportedly creating a plan to get what she deserves. According to In Touch, the brunette beauty is demanding money from her estranged husband.

The Hollywood superstar reportedly has an approximate net worth of $105 million while the Miracles of Heaven star has a new worth of $60 million. Jennifer’s net worth got affected during the final days of their marriage when news broke that Ben cheated on her with their former nanny Christine Ouzounian. A few years after the cheating scandal, Garner allegedly had to suffer from public humiliation again when Affleck’s relationship with Lindsay Shookus surfaced.

According to reports, the Justice League star has been dating the Saturday Night Live producer on and off for years. Therefore, the two have been seeing each other even if Ben Affleck was still married to Jennifer Garner. The new lovebirds only exposed their romance after the Hitch actress filed for a divorce. Now, it is time for Jennifer to seek revenge from her husband.

“For all of this and more, Jen has made the decision to go after Ben’s future earnings,” an insider revealed. “The fight over money is going to get nasty.”

Garner is reportedly reaching out to top divorce attorneys in Hollywood. She allegedly wanted their split to be amicable, but she needs someone who won’t get intimated by Affleck’s wealth and power. She also needs a lawyer who can help her get the biggest divorce settlement possible. According to a source, Jennifer has a good chance of getting a huge amount of money because of the Batman franchise.

“If Ben signed a contract to do a movie while they were still married, then, yes, she has a right to a part of the money he’s going to get from that movie because it’s a community property asset,” California-based law attorney Goldie Schon explained.

According to a source, the award-winning director will be really furious once he finds out that his estranged wife is going after his future earnings. Affleck would allegedly fight for his money, but he may end up losing because he and Garner never signed a prenup when they got married back in 2005.

Despite the alleged divorce drama, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck know how to put on a united front. The actor recently celebrated his 45th birthday and he chose to spend it with his family which includes their three children: Violet, 11, Seraphia, eight, and Samuel, five.

“They spent time together as family this week and he took the kids to dinner,” an insider told ET. “They were laughing and, at one point, Sam was climbing on him [at dinner].”

Garner was reportedly seen running errands on her ex’s birthday. According to an eyewitness, she had her hair done before buying a cake which could be her gift for her estranged husband. Affleck reportedly had dinner with his kids at Barton G. in Los Angeles, but Jennifer and his new girlfriend Lindsay were nowhere to be seen.

The weekend before Ben Affleck’s birthday dinner, he was spotted with Jennifer Garner for the first time after his romance with Lindsay Shookus emerged. X17 Online was able to get a video of the exes with their three kids at a pizza hotspot in Brentwood. Their photographer claimed that Ben seemed uninterested and had a smug look on his face. Watch the clip below:

