‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Character Recast With ‘Shadowhunters’ And ‘The Mist’ Actress

The 100 Season 5 will have one character replaced with a new actress. Someone from Shadowhunters and The Mist is joining The CW series. Find out what she had to say about her new role on the post-apocalyptic TV show.

Possible spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen in the television series.

At the end of the Season 4 finale, a young Nightblood named Madi was seen with Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor). Madi’s face was only shown briefly, but fans will discover that someone new is taking over the part in Season 5. Lola Flanery has been chosen for the role. If the name sounds familiar, it is because she appeared in Shadowhunters, The Mist, and Mary Kills People.

Although Flanery couldn’t reveal any spoilers to TV Series Hub, she did speculate that Madi might be a tough cookie from hanging out with Clarke.

As fans know, in Season 5, six years will have passed since Praimfaya. For some reason, the rocket hasn’t come back down to Earth once the five-year mark passed. However, Clarke and Madi do see another ship, and this one supposedly holds prisoners.

It was teased by showrunner Jason Rothenberg that after the second apocalypse, Clarke and Madi found each other. Only having one another for all those years, they will develop a bond, very much like mother and daughter. In fact, it was hinted at Comic-Con that Clarke will have to make decisions that might conflict with what is best for her people, and what is best for Madi.

The 100 Season 5 spoilers also reveal that Madi depends on Clarke. She was just a young Nightblood child when Priamfaya hit. The little girl thought she was the only person left alive on the planet. One day, she met Clarke and the two have been together ever since.

Taking on a maternal role, Clarke makes sure Madi does her studies. She also prepares the girl for reality and teaches her how to use weapons to battle “the monsters.” Knowing Clarke, she will also inject a healthy dose of humanity and patience into that. Clarke has spent years telling her stories that echo the lessons she learned since landing on Earth. She has told them so often that Madi has them memorized. However, will things change when all of the surviving groups reunite? Will Madi make Clarke strong, or will she be a liability?

What do you think is going to happen with Clarke and Madi when The 100 Season 5 premieres in 2018? What are your thoughts on Lola Flanery winning the role?

