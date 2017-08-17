‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Flaunts $100,000 Engagement Ring From Bryan Abasolo [Video]

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay has more than $100,000 worth of diamonds on her ring finger – and she’s not afraid to show it off.

The reality star, who got engaged to fiancé Bryan Abasolo during the finale of the popular ABC dating series earlier this month, showed off her stunning engagement ring on Instagram Stories this week and proved that she’s certainly not shying away from flaunting her serious Neil Lane bling.

Rachel zoomed in and out on her stunning rock in a new video posted to Instagram on August 16 where she proudly showed off her engagement ring to the world during a road trip with Bryan as they listened to the BG track “Bling Bling” in the car.

Lindsay captioned the clip with the song’s title and gave The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fans their best look yet at her stunning ring given to her by her fiancé and provided by the ABC dating show’s long-time jeweller, Neil Lane.

It was reported earlier this month that the ring is worth more than a whopping $100,000, as E! News confirmed ahead of the finale that the jewelry Bryan picked for Rachel is made up of a “pear shaped center stone that is more than three carats.”

The ring has a pave border and is on a platinum band.

Us Weekly also dished the details on the ring, confirming that Rachel’s engagement jewelry weighs over three carats and features a “huge pear shaped diamond with a halo of diamonds around it.”

“The ring itself is platinum. It’s huge, gorgeous and sparkles,” continued a source close to production ahead of the big reveal during The Bachelorette finale on August 7. “It’s a big stone. It’s very, very big.”

And, as proven by her recent Instagram video, they added that Rachel “loves” what Bryan picked out for her before getting down on one knee.

“She loved it, just like all the past Bachelorettes have,” said the insider earlier this month.

But it wasn’t just her stunning engagement ring that Lindsay has been showing off on social media.

Rachel continued to share clips from her road trip with Bryan on Instagram Stories as she and her winner made their way to Houston, Texas, to spend some time with her family.

Lindsay, who’s a Dallas native, shared various videos in the car with her fiancée as the two listened to music together on the road, after which she posted a sweet photo of the two embracing at while in the Lone Star State during a family get together.

“My Houston family showered @thebryanabasolo and me with so much love,” Rachel captioned a number of photos from their day together on social media. She added the sweet hashtags, #familyfirst, #houston, #r&b, and #thankful.

As for when the couple will get married, the former Bachelorette recently confirmed that she and Abasolo will be heading down the aisle sooner rather than later and will likely tie the knot sometime next year.

Bachelor Nation has also been rallying around Lindsay’s rejected love Peter Kraus since the finale aired and have been urging her runner-up to give reality TV another go by becoming the next Bachelor.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor]