Selena Gomez Can’t Trust The Weeknd: Relationship Is Reportedly On The Rocks Because Of Her Jealousy

Selena Gomez and her beau The Weeknd have gushed about each other on occasional interviews and have shown their fans that they’re doing fine despite breakup rumors. However, new reports suggest that the couple, who started dating each other early this year, is having a hard time with their relationship because of Gomez’s trust issues.

As reported by Life & Style Weekly, sources revealed that the “Bad Liar” singer is still bothered by the pain from her past relationships. Add to that their busy schedules, spending some quality time together would be challenging. The Weeknd (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) is currently on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour, which will conclude in December this year while Selena is reportedly working on a new album. At the moment, their busy career is keeping them apart and Gomez’s trust issues get in the way.

“The distance isn’t good for Selena and Abel,” a source told the publication. “She has trust issues and hates being apart from him.”

The Weeknd had missed an important event in Selena’s life, her 25th birthday, in July as he was at Lollapalooza Paris for a performance. Although they had a belated birthday celebration, the couple reportedly wasn’t too thrilled about being around each other. But the major issue in their relationship, as per the report, is the constant arguments that Selena and The Weeknd have, which stems from her jealousy.

The source continued to reveal that Selena’s trust issues — like checking up on his texts– are driving The Weeknd crazy and she could ruin their relationship if she won’t do something about it. Rumors have it that Gomez’s time with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber made her act jealous around her current beau. But as previously reported by E! News, she is “head over heels in love with Abel” and she feels that what she has with him is far different from what she had with Bieber.

No one knows what’s going on with these celebrities’ private lives so it’s best to take the reports with a grain of salt. Just last week, Selena and The Weeknd were spotted hanging out together at Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for a comedic date night and it looked like they were having a great time. The comedy club even shared a snap of the music stars on Instagram, showing them snuggling close to each other in the upper mezzanine.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]