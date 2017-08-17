Mitch McConnell, His Wife Elaine Chao, Children, Net Worth, And The Trump Russia Situation

Mitch McConnell is widely considered to be a skilled politician, especially when it comes to dealing with controversial issues affecting the Republican party, such as the Trump – Russia collusion investigations. Born on February 20, 1942, he is married to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and has three children – Claire McConnell, Elly McConnell and Porter McConnell. He also has a sizeable net worth.

About His Wife

Mitch McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao, like her husband, is a Republican politician and was the first woman of Asian descent to be appointed to the U.S. cabinet. She came to the United States at the age of 8 via a freight ship from Taiwan. Her parents had previously fled China following the Civil War in the country. At the time, her father had just a few years earlier received a scholarship from the United States.

She has an MBA from the Harvard Business School, which she received in 1979, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Mount Holyoke College. Elaine worked in President George W. Bush’s administration from the year 2001 – 2009 as the United States Secretary of Labor. In November last year, current President Donald Trump nominated her to the position of Secretary of Transportation. Her father, James S.C. Chao, is the founder of the Foremost Group, a U.S. finance and shipping company.

His Net Worth

Mitch McConnell presently has an estimated net worth of about $23 million. This is according to the Center for Responsive Politics estimates, which puts it at between $9.2 million and $36.5 million, with the average being $22.8 million. He apparently benefited from a tax exempt fund valued at between $5 to $25 million in 2008. It was part of his wife’s inheritance following her mother’s death in 2007. This is the main cause of the disparity about his net worth.

The Trump Russia Issues

Mitch McConnell has on many occasions found himself in the midst of Trump – Russia investigation controversies. As Senate Majority Leader, he recently rejected calls for a special prosecutor to look into investigations concerning Kremlin and Trump connections during the 2016 Presidential campaign. The allegations threaten to undermine the presidency, with hacking claims and propaganda wars being at the center of the controversy.

