WWE Officials Are Punishing Enzo Amore By Putting Him In A Shark Cage At ‘WWE SummerSlam’

For the past few weeks, the WWE Universe has heard all about the backstage heat Enzo Amore has on him as a result of his behavior backstage. His issues in the locker room have not knowingly impacted his role as a strong babyface on Raw. However, there is a new report every few days detailing something else Enzo has done backstage to irked WWE officials, but there hasn’t been any news regarding a potential punishment.

It has been reported that WWE officials have no intention of firing, suspending, or doing anything major to reprimand him for his behavior. Instead, the powers that be have decided to put Enzo into a shark cage at WWE SummerSlam as a punishment. Apparently, he’s intensely afraid of heights and WWE officials want to make an example out of Enzo by forcing him to suffer a little during the biggest party of the summer.

Enzo may have to suffer through a few more embarrassing events, but there aren’t any plans for him to get punished more than that. He is actually one of the top merchandise sellers in the company. His mouth and his attitude may be what has gotten him into trouble, but they’re also the attributes that are keeping Enzo on WWE television. It’s a challenging task, but he can change the perception of him in the locker room too.

There is some speculation about Enzo Amore making a heel turn at WWE SummerSlam to realign with Big Cass. WWE officials may have discovered that Enzo and Cass were better off together because they did an amazing job of working together and hiding each other’s weaknesses. On paper, Enzo’s promo work along with the size of Big Cass could make them a dominant force on Monday Night Raw for months to come.

In terms of the bigger picture, Enzo needing to endure 10 to 20 minutes of discomfort is much better than being released by the company and being out of the game. After WWE SummerSlam, Enzo could find himself in a better position of WWE television and he can change the perception of him in the locker room over time. Sunday night could be a huge night for Enzo Amore’s career. His WWE future is in his own hands.

[Featured Image by WWE]