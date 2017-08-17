‘Suits’ Season 7 Spoilers: Pearson Specter Litt Finale Sets Pace For Spin-off, Jessica Enters Chicago Politics

Suits Season 7 spoilers suggest Pearson Specter Litt is going to have a special guest during the season finale, and it’s none other than Jessica Pearson. Gina Torres, who plays the role of Jessica, left Suits after six seasons. New reports reveal there is going to be a reunion episode between Harvey (Gabriel Macht), Louis (Rick Hoffman), Mike (Patrick J. Adams), Donna (Sarah Rafferty), Rachel (Meghan Markle) and Jessica during the last episode of Season 7, and this is going to set the background for the Suits spin-off on The USA Network.

Back in September, it was revealed that Torres would no longer be part of the Suits cast. She decided to leave the show to get back to her life in Los Angeles. At that time, she was also part of the ABC series The Catch. Torres cited how difficult it was to manage her life when the filming location for Suits was in Toronto. During the last appearance of Jessica in Suits, it was revealed that she is going to head to Chicago. At that time, Torres reassured fans it wouldn’t be the last time Jessica is going to appear in Suits. After months of waiting, it seems like Torres was right about reassuring fans since she is going to be working on the Suits spin-off.

On Wednesday, the USA Network announced Gina Torres will be back in the Season 7 finale of Suits, which will also serve as the backdoor pilot for a possible spin-off which is all about Chicago Politics. Torres, who plays the role of Jessica, will be back for the last episode of Season 7, which will focus on her life after Pearson Specter Litt. Based on the network’s blurb, Jessica will be forced to join Chicago’s dirty political battlefield, and she will use her connection to her previous law firm and her legal knowledge to wade through an uncharted territory.

NBC Universal Cable Entertainment’s President of Entertainment Networks Chris McCumber revealed the USA Network is “beyond thrilled to work with Gina, Aaron Korsh, the entire Suits producing team and our partners at UCP to explore the exciting next phase of Jessica’s story.” He also noted how Jessica Pearson became a well-loved character thanks to Gina Torres’ expertise in bringing the legal eagle to life.

Suits Season 7 spoilers reveal the special episode will air in 2018 under the direction of Anton Cropper in coordination with Aaron Korsh, the series creator.

The secrets keep building up on an all-new #Suits tonight at 9/8c on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/hZaqUsZMaT — Suits (@Suits_USA) August 16, 2017

