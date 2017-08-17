Donald Trump Praises North Korea’s Kim Jong Un For ‘Very Wise’ Decision To Back Down Missile Threat On Guam

U.S. President Donald Trump praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for appearing to back down on his missile threats towards Guam, calling his move a “very wise” decision.

On Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter and shared his views about Kim Jong Un’s decision to put his missile threats on hold. The president reiterated that the North Korean leader has made a “very wise and well-reasoned decision,” adding that the aftermath of such threats would have been “catastrophic and unacceptable.”

It can be recalled that earlier this week, North Korean state media KCNA reported that Kim Jong Un postponed his plans to fire missiles on a trajectory of Guam after reviewing the matter.

According to reports, Kim Jong Un opted to wait and see what “the foolish Yankees” would do first before taking any actions. However, the country’s state media reiterated that despite the change of mind, Kim Jong Un was “ready” to launch a strike.

They also gave a stern warning that the tyrant could change his mind, especially “if the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions on the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity.”

Reports also noted that Kim Jong Un discussed the plan with senior military officials before announcing his decision to put it on hold, adding that the United States should “think reasonably and judge properly” to avoid any conflict.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis condemned Kim Jong Un’s threats and warned that if North Korea fired on U.S. territory, it would definitely be “game on.”

“If they shoot at the United States, I’m assuming they’ve hit the United States… If they do that, then it’s game on. You don’t shoot at people in this world unless you want to bear the consequences.”

Trump, on the other hand, also sent a stern warning to North Korea, reiterating that it will be “locked and loaded” once the threats are carried out. In addition, he also warned Kim Jong Un to expect “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if he continued to threaten the country.

Meanwhile, there were claims that Kim Jong Un might be manifesting “roid rage.” According to New York expert Dr. Rock Positano, the North Korean leader’s hyper-aggressive behavior is most likely caused by steroid use.

Positano explained that steroids are often used as a treatment for gout, which the dictator allegedly has. Reports suggest that Kim Jong Un’s medical condition was brought by his love of Emmental cheese and French red wine.

“[There’s speculation] in the medical community that he has gout, and one of the treatments for gout is steroids. This fellow could be manifesting roid rage.”

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]