‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Double Wedding Solves Conflict, Nicole Considers Confiding In Eric Brady

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that there will not be one wedding in the future, but two of them. Interestingly enough, a bizarre coincidence will have the two events happening on the same day. This leads to some brainstorming to solve the conflict. Also, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) considers confiding in Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). However, how will Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) react to finding out the two are spending time together again?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Carolyn Topol Talk, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will be released from jail. Both confessed to killing Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry). However, they are both innocent of the crime. Throughout it all, Abby (Marci Miller) and Paul (Christopher Sean) supported them. This will lead Chad to propose to Abigail, while Sonny and Paul decide to tie the knot.

However, there is a conflict when the weddings are planned for the same day. According to Daytime Royalty Online, head writer Ron Carlivati explained that the weddings would be a week apart initially. He felt that it was too repetitive, so he decided to make them happen at once. Chad and Sonny find out about the wedding conflict when they ask each other to be the best man. This leads them to solve the problem by having a double wedding.

As Soap Central teased months ago, the event will take place this fall, probably in September. There will also be a get-together for the event, probably a bachelorette and/or bachelor party, at Brady’s Pub.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Deimos’ real killer will be identified in the next few weeks. However, it is not who fans are suspecting. Right now, viewers are wondering if Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) or Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is guilty of the crime. It sounds like they both might be innocent and the guilty party is probably the last person anyone would suspect.

Speaking of Eric and Nicole, Brady’s jealousy is going to continue to get worse. Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will confront him about his drinking. He tells her all about his suspicions. She doesn’t want to believe “Ericole” is having an affair. However, she does think the two might have renewed feelings for one another. She decides to go to Eric and find out the details.

They're dancing their way into the weekend! ????#DAYS ???? @deidrehall_official A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Brady’s suspicions are going to get even more intense if Nicole continues to seek out Eric. However, that is exactly what she wants to do. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that she will consider confiding in the former priest. By the end of the week, expect a huge fight when Brady accuses Nicole of several things. It seems that this relationship might not recover from the fallout. Unfortunately, with Arianne Zucker no longer on the soap opera, Eric and Nicole won’t work out, either.

#TBT to when we said goodbye to @jordivilasuso. ???? #DAYS ????: @_marcimiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Are you excited about “Chabby” and “PaulSon” having a double wedding? What will Nicole confide to Eric, and how will it affect Brady Black?

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images]