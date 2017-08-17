Katie Holmes Is Excited For Daughter Suri’s Forthcoming Teenage Years And Tom Cruise Won’t Be A Part Of It

Katie Holmes has been raising her daughter Suri Cruise by her lonesome since she and former husband Tom Cruise split back in 2006, and going by her recent interview with Matt Lauer on the Today show on Wednesday, she’s doing a spectacular job of it.

Appearing on the show to promote her upcoming film Logan Lucky,Holmes talked about her experience being a single mother to Suri, who is now surprisingly in her pre-teen years. Asked if she has apprehensions about the possibility of being seen as an “uncool mom” by the time her daughter becomes a teenager, Holmes said she is not worried at all.

“She is 11-and-a-half and she’s a great girl and she’s doing so well and I’m enjoying this time. I’m not so worried yet about the teenage years,” said Holmes.

Matt Lauer then related to Katie about how his own 13-year-old daughter Romy started to see him as an uncool dad.

“I never was cool,” Katie jovially responded. “I got nothing to lose. I’m totally ready for this.”

Katie Holmes, 38, looked stunning as ever during her appearance on the Today show, rocking brown printed pants paired with a silky blouse. She finished off the look with black pumps and a white handbag.

Matt Lauer’s conversation with Katie Holmes provides a stark contrast to his infamous 2005 interview with Tom Cruise, which started to become heated when the pair’s conversation touched on the subject of psychiatry. Cruise is a member of the controversial religion Church of Scientology, which is opposed to psychiatry.

Tom Cruise has been a doting father to his daughter Suri since Katie gave birth to her in 2006. The Mission Impossible actor, however, appears to have severed his relationship with his daughter since he and Katie ended their six-year marriage in 2012. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tom hasn’t seen Suri Cruise in four years. In fact, he did not even bother to see her daughter on Father’s Day. While this is heartbreaking, it’s also not in the least surprising on account of Scientology’s notorious reputation for breaking families apart.

As such, Katie Holmes has played the role of both father and mother to daughter Suri Cruise since Tom cut off all ties with them. And if Holmes’ posts on Instagram are any indication, it’s looking like she is doing a fine job raising her daughter on her own.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have found a home in New York City after residing in Los Angeles for a few years. In another interview with People, Katie said she and her daughter are loving the city life because “there is so much at your fingertips.”

The mother-and-daughter pair has also taken a liking to art, and have often indulged their passion for it by visiting many of New York’s famous museums.

“I love [the Museum of Modern Art],” Holmes said. “We just saw the Picasso exhibit. And the Met, of course, I love the gallery district, the Natural History Museum.”

