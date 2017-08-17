Friend Says Melania Trump Finds First Lady Role ‘Tiring’ And Feels ‘Pressure’ To Be Perfect

A friend says Melania Trump finds the first lady role to be “tiring” and feels “pressure” to be perfect. A named source dishes on how Mrs. Trump is supposedly handling her demanding role in the public spotlight since her husband was elected into the nation’s highest office.

Melania Trump is taking on more public roles and is reportedly preparing to be more active in them once the couple’s 11-year-old son, Barron Trump, begins school in September. Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said on Monday that in the coming weeks the first lady’s initiatives will be announced and hinted that they’ll center around the “well-being of children.” One initiative is expected to be America’s latest opioid crisis, which Melania tweeted about this week.

While Melania is settling into her role as first lady, it’s reportedly hard on her. Longtime friend of both Donald and Melania Trump, Frederico Pignatelli, tells Life & Style magazine that the highly visible role takes a toll on Melania despite her poised composure.

“She feels the pressure. She always has to be kind, perfect, well-dressed, well-everything. It’s tiring. It’s a tough schedule. She has to be a mother, a first lady, the wife of a man as well,” Pignatelli tells the magazine.

Frederico alleges that the president and his wife have been living separate lives even after Melania Trump moved from Trump Tower to the White House. She may see him only once or twice a day and when he’s out golfing she’s usually shopping. Another source added that they sleep together maybe “two or three times a week,” but Pignatelli noted that it’s not a bad thing because the couple has “their own space.”

“She has her own space and he has his own space, and they can sleep together a few nights and other nights not,” he says. “[Donald is] busy and thinking at night. He’s reflecting and doesn’t want to disturb her.”

Melania Trump calls on Americans to “communicate without hate in our hearts” https://t.co/mKTFEwaj3D #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/tjqNoJyvjG — CNN (@CNN) August 12, 2017

A slew of reports about Donald and Melania Trump sharing separate beds have been written about as though it’s a negative thing, but it’s not unusual for married couples to this. Pignatelli instead reveals that it’s out of the president’s consideration for Melania’s rest that he not disturb her. It’s been widely reported that the president only requires four hours of sleep a night.

Thank you to all of our East wing interns for their dedication! The future is bright with these hard workers! pic.twitter.com/teScGK8xUe — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 31, 2017

The first lady is always on point with her style and grace without showing any signs of her job being “tiring.” Melania’s spokeswoman has countered previous reports that the first lady is “unhappy,” as Huffington Post notes. Grisham has squashed countless articles as being “false” when it comes to sources talking to magazines about Melania Trump or gossip about her marriage. Whether Grisham will weigh in on the latest Life & Style report remains to be seen.

