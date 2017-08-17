Brie Bella And Nikki Bella Will Be At Ringside For John Cena vs. Baron Corbin Match At ‘WWE Summerslam’

The WWE Universe is still reeling from Baron Corbin’s unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash-in this week on SmackDown Live, but he still has a match with John Cena at WWE Summerslam this Sunday. It will be an important match for his career in many ways because having a match with the sixteen time WWE World Champion is a big deal on WWE’s second biggest stage, but some news has made their match even bigger.

It’s being reported that The Bella Twins are expected to be in New York City over the weekend to film some new footage for the second season of “Total Bellas.” There has been a lot of speculation that both Brie and Nikki Bella will be in attendance during the Cena vs. Corbin match at ‘Summerslam.’ With The Bella Twins at ringside during Cena vs. Corbin, their presence will bring even more interest to their match on Sunday.

Nikki Bella hasn’t been on WWE television since WrestleMania 33. Her return is imminent, but many fans are waiting for her to return. Brie Bella hasn’t been featured since WrestleMania 32 in Dallas last year. If nothing else, their appearance together will promote The Bella Brand and promote their television shows.

It’s unlikely for The Bella Twins to get involved in the match other than providing a fun moment for WWE fans. Baron Corbin will likely try to provoke them, which could result in the finish. There could be a post-match celebration between Cena, his bride to be, and future sister in law. More than anything else, it’s all a part of the show. If The Bella Twins are sitting at ringside, it’s extremely likely that Cena will get the win.

It’s been rumored that Brie Bella is training for a WWE comeback of her own. Nikki Bella is still on a hiatus from SmackDown Live, but it’s only a matter of time before she steps back into the ring. There could be an opportunity for The Bella Twins to work together again on WWE programming in the near future, but that isn’t expected to happen on Sunday. Instead, Brie and Nikki will be there to have fun like everyone else.

[Featured Image by WWE]