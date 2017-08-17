‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Frets When John Gets Trapped, Rubber Room Romance Teased?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will find himself trapped. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) knows about his predicament and worries about the love of her life. How will the couple known as “Jarlena” get out of this sticky situation?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online tease that John Black will end up trapped in the same place where Marlena Evans is being held. That’s right, he also ends up at Bayview. From the sound of things, it seems that somehow, John and Marlena end up trapped in the same padded cell. It was also teased that the writers tried to brainstorm “rubber room romance,” but it isn’t known if that was a serious statement or a joke.

It was also revealed that the entire time Hattie Adams has been impersonating Marlena, John has known that something was not right. He was confused and heartbroken when the fake Marlena broke up with him. However, it was odd that he had to remind her that they were not yet married, so divorce was not an option.

Then, he got a desperate call from the real Marlena. She begged for his help. Unfortunately, the call kept breaking up and he couldn’t hear what she was saying. One thing is for sure, he knew “Doc” was in trouble. He rushed off to go investigate and try to figure out the situation.

It is known that John will catch Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and the fake Marlena kissing. He punches Roman after catching them smooching. Hattie has fantasized about a romance with Roman, but it is completely out of character for Marlena. Even though he never really got over his former spouse, he tells the imposter that the kiss did nothing for him. It doesn’t sound like something that Roman would say to his ex-wife, so chances are he knows something is off with Marlena.

Who remembers this #DAYS throwback? #TBT ⠀ ????: @deidrehall_official A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jan 5, 2017 at 8:46am PST

Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that John follows Hattie. This must be how he finds out about Bayview and ends up trapped there with Marlena. It was also revealed that somebody in Salem goes missing. Since Hattie is impersonating Marlena and nobody knows she is gone, it must be John that vanishes.

Eventually, John and Marlena will get out of this situation. Previous spoilers revealed that “Jarlena” is reunited and that they suspect Hattie has a partner.

Legendary. ???? #DAYS ⠀ ???? @mrchristophersean A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:36am PST

What do you think is going to happen with “Jarlena” on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Lionel Cironneau/AP Images]