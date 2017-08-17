‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Fights To Protect Sam, Sonny Quits Mob Life As Burton’s Character Enters?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease exciting action and plot twists once Steve Burton’s character arrives in Port Charles. While Burton has remained tight-lipped about the role that his character will play when he returns to Port Charles, General Hospital spoilers and buzz tease that his return will witness action-packed drama that injects new life to the storyline to score major ratings.

With Burton having confirmed that he has signed a long-term contract with GH, fans are expecting that his character will be integrated into the storyline for a long-running plot.

Jason and Sonny close ranks to protect Sam

A new GH promo video (see below) which shows Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) in multiple gun scenes suggests some violence linked with Sonny’s move to quit mob life. Kelly Monaco’s widely shared tweet (see below) also teases that Jason will fight threats facing Sam (Kelly Monaco). It seems that the storylines about Sonny’s move to quit mob life and Jason’s fight to protect Sam will converge. We will thus likely see Jason and his friend, Sonny, fighting side-by-side as they face common threats.

Will Sam come under threat from Sonny’s sons and allies when they find that she was the one who shot Sonny and dumped his body in a pit? We know that Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is investigating the shooting with Detective Nathan West (Ryan Paevey). We also know that Dante and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) are upset that Sonny is apparently concealing information about the identify of his shooter.

How will Sonny’s sons and mob friends react when they find out that Sam is the shooter? Well, we know that Carly (Laura Wright) was enraged when she first learned the truth.

It seems clear that Jason will be hard put to contain the backlash and, fortunately, he will have Sonny on his side.

Sean Ringgold’s recent GH video leak teases that Jason will be wounded apparently while fighting to protect Sam and that Sonny and Carly will rally around to help.

KeMo, LW & Mo filming today. Carly saying something about food, Sam says shes not hungry & Sonny says you have to keep your strength up

Sonny exits, Burton’s character enters?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Steve Burton’s character will play a role at some point in the confrontation that has Sam at the center. General Hospital spoilers, buzz, and rumors indicate that Burton will be introduced as a new character, but the true identity of the character with Jason’s old face will later be revealed. Thus, Burton’s character will probably not be immediately plunged into the plot involving Billy Miller’s Jason and Sam until someone — probably Sam — notices that the character has a familiar old face that presents a mystery to solve.

Hopefully, someone will believe Sam and not dismiss her observations as psychotic de ja vu.

'General Hospital' EP Frank Valentini Teases, "Who's the Real Jason?"

News from Soap Opera Digest that Alla Korot is returning to the GH cast has been greeted with speculation and fan theories about her possible role. Soap Hub suggested that her character could be linked with Steve Burton’s, while CDL goes further to suggest that Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt) might be involved.

General Hospital buzz and rumors tease that Alla Korot could be Oscar’s mom and Burton’s character could be Oscar’s father.

Oscar revealed that his parents are estranged and that his mother will have nothing to do with his father. While Oscar’s mother will be upset to find out that Oscar’s father is in Port Charles, Oscar will likely want to confront him.

Regardless, it seems clear from the latest GH promo video that Jason and Sonny will be involved in a mob-related conflict. To facilitate his exit, Sonny put Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) in charge. Max will face challenges, but his half-brother Milo (Drew Cheetwood) will support him.

GH rumors propose that the challenge could come for Burton’s character who emerges as the new mob boss.

