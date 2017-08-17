Will Arya And Sansa Stark Fight? ‘GoT’ Season 7 Leaks Say Bran Will Intervene & [Spoiler] Will End Up Dead

An Arya and Sansa Stark fight appears to be brewing in Game of Thrones Season 7 after Catelyn Stark’s younger daughter discovers a letter written by her sister while under the influence of the Lannisters, thanks to the treacherous Petyr Baelish.

Fair warning to those who do not wish to read spoilers: detailed descriptions of future events in HBO’s highest grossing TV series lie ahead.

In the show’s most recent episode “Eastwatch,” fans are treated to yet another of Petyr “Little Finger” Baelish’s treacherous schemes to turn the late Catelyn Stark’s daughters, Arya and Sansa, against each other in the form of a letter that first appeared in Season 1.

Those who have been religiously following developments in Game of Thrones would know that Sansa Stark wrote a letter to his brother, Robb, right after Robert Baratheon’s death and just before her father, Ned Stark, was beheaded for treason.

In the letter, Sansa “begged” his brother, who was King in the North at the time, to swear fealty to King Joffrey and informed him of their father’s alleged betrayal, per a report from Telegraph UK.

“Robb, I write to you with a heavy heart. Our good king Robert is dead, killed from wounds he took in a boar hunt. Father has been charged with treason,” the letter began.

“He conspired with Robert’s brothers against my beloved Joffrey and tried to steal his throne. The Lannisters are treating me very well and provide me with every comfort. I beg you: come to King’s Landing, swear fealty to King Joffrey and prevent any strife between the great houses of Lannister and Stark.”

While fans of the series know that the letter was a plot masterminded by Cersei Lannister, Arya is swayed to hate her sister, with whom she hasn’t been in the best of terms since the beginning.

Damn. Littlefinger planted the letter Cersei made Sansa write when Ned was arrested. Ruthless. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/XegC0iBNy1 — Diana Gonzales (@trojanchick99) August 14, 2017

Because of this, Littlefinger found an opening to lead Arya and Sansa against each other in the most discreet way possible for him to be able to keep the older Stark daughter wrapped around his dirty little finger, says Game of Thrones creator D.B. Weiss as cited by the Telegraph UK.

“He’s looking for a way to prevent this sister bond from developing further because the tighter they are the more definitively he is caught on the outside of it,” Weiss explained of the character’s motivation.

However, there is still a chance that the Arya and Sansa Stark won’t bite each other’s heads off despite their showdown featured in sixth episode of Game of Thrones Season 7, which was accidentally aired by HBO Spain and has since circulated online as reported by the Inquisitr.

As it turns out, Arya will figure out Littlefinger’s dirty trick with the help of his brother, Bran, who has inherited the clairvoyance of the Three-Eyed Raven in Season 6.

Based on a leaked script of GoT Season 7 previously featured in the Inquisitr, Bran will expose Littlefinger’s deceit and Sansa will finally let Arya end that dastardly man for good.

On top of that, Maisie Williams agreed with Game of Thrones fans that pitting Arya and Sansa—the characters she and Sophie Turner portray—against each other was something that stresses her out, according to a report from TIME.

We don't like to see these two fighting. The Stark Sisters need to stick together! #Eastwatch #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/Ty8lOp0qn0 — HBO (@HBO_UK) August 14, 2017

