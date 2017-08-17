‘Little People, Big World:’ Zach Roloff Pokes Fun At His Soccer Loss With Baby Jackson’s Cute, Dramatic Photo

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff was not able to earn a medal at the recently held 2017 World Dwarf Games. Losing to Great Britain, Zach’s American soccer squad went home without any awards or medals. Now home and back in Roloff Farms, the LPBW star poked fun at his loss in the 2017WDG by posting baby Jackson’s cutest, most adorable, and most dramatic photo yet.

Unlike Baby J’s usual pictures, Zach’s recent upload featured the youngest member of the Roloff family looking very emotional away from the camera. Needless to say, Jackson looks incredibly cute with his earnest little frown, his almost forlorn expression, and his slightly watery eyes. While the photo itself is already top-notch in its cuteness factor, Zach’s caption on the image proved to be additional icing on the cake.

“Mood when your dad is gone for a week and doesn’t even come back with a soccer medal.”

Zach’s latest Instagram photo was a solo shot of baby Jackson. The youngest member of the Roloff family usually smiles at the camera while looking directly at the photographer. This has caused Baby J’s photos to be incredibly cute and adorable, with many LPBW fans gushing over how comfortable the child is in front of the lens.

This time around, however, baby Jackson opted for something different with his photograph. Instead of looking at the camera, Baby J chose to look away from the lens with his hand across his chest and his chin pointed down, almost as if he was intentionally going for a more moving look. His serious expression was also incredibly genuine, and his emotional, almost watery eyes all but completed his dramatic pose.

Mood when your dad is gone for a week and doesn't even come back with a soccer medal… ????????#zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

Needless to say, the LPBW online community has reacted to Jackson’s latest photo with much admiration and approval. Many remarked that even when he looks downcast, Baby J is still ridiculously photogenic. Some commenters further added that Jackson Roloff, for some amazing reason, continues to get cuter every day.

“A total Eeyore expression… whadda cutie!!” one commenter gushed.

“Awwwww every picture he gets cuter and cuter those cheeks,” wrote another commenter.

Zach Roloff has been gone over the past week to participate in the 2017 World Dwarf Games. Being one of the key players of the US soccer team, Zach pulled out all the stops in his group’s final match against Great Britain for the tournament’s Bronze Medal. Despite Zach and his teammates’ best efforts, however, the GB team ended the game still at the top, as noted by a previous report in The Inquisitr.

As noted by many LPBW fans, however, Zach remains a winner despite not earning a medal at the 2017WDG. After all, anyone who is privileged to go home to a cute baby like Jackson and a loving wife like Tori Roloff is a victor by all standards. As stated by some commenters in Baby J’s latest photo, the youngest member of the Roloff family simply missed his dad.

“You are and always will be a true winner of a father! No medal needed. Jackson simply just missed you,” one commenter wrote.

“He just missed his daddy medal or no medal. You still mean the world to him and you’re still the best player in the world to your little guy!” wrote another.

Caption this picture… because I can not. #zandtpartyofthree bonus points if you know what we are standing in front of. A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

Zach Roloff and his growing family are featured in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]