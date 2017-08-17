‘American Idol’ Still ‘Struggling’ To Complete Judges’ Panel Just Weeks Before Show’s Reboot

The highly-anticipated reboot of American Idol might be facing a crisis as reports revealed that the show is still “struggling” to complete the judges’ panel.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that the show’s bosses have yet to sign up star judges to appear on the show alongside Katy Perry.

According to the news outlet, American Idol only has six weeks left until it begins filming and no word yet as to who exactly will land the important role in the singing competition.

Apparently, none of the previous choices have reached a deal with the show, adding that all front-runners are no closer to joining than they were weeks ago.

It can be recalled that previously, it has been reported that stellar names, such as Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth, Luke Bryan, Nile Rogers, and Keith Urban are being tapped to join the American Idol reboot. However, none of them have confirmed up to this point.

Reports also noted that the producers of the show are particularly keen to land a deal with music icon Lionel Richie.

But things may not go smoothly as planned for the show, especially since the crooner’s team is demanding $10 million, which is double of what American Idol wants to pay.

Interestingly, the said amount is a far cry from the $25 million deal they offered to Katy Perry. It remains unclear whether or not the bosses of the show will give in to Lionel Richie’s demand.

Sources also told the news site that the show’s producers have yet to decide whether they should have three or four judges. This allegedly made things more complicated for American Idol.

With the current state of the judges’ panel, the clock is definitely ticking for the show. In fact, auditions for new “Idol” hopefuls will kick off today, August 17, in Orlando Florida.

However, filmed auditions in front of the judges is scheduled to begin at the end of September.

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest is set to return as the host of American Idol reboot. According to Variety, the long-time host of the show will earn about $12 million, but will not receive credit as an executive producer. Instead, he will have “creative consultation and approval on judges and other production issues.”

Seacrest has been with American Idol for its entire 15 seasons on Fox, which wrapped up with a “farewell season” in April last year.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey already expressed gratitude to the veteran host and acknowledged that much of American Idol’s success is because of him.

“So much of American Idol’s overwhelming success can be attributed to Ryan, whose larger-than- life personality and laudable dedication to creating quality entertainment has made him a true master of his craft.”

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Images]