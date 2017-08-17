‘Alaskan Bush People’ Recap: Brown Family Plans Their Move To Colorado

In last night’s Alaskan Bush People episode, tears and emotions continued to pour in as the Brown family finished up the task of shutting down Browntown for good. The episode, entitled “A New Chapter,” also showed Billy and Ami Brown discussing their next move now that they’ve left their home in the wilderness as they all face Ami’s cancer battle. Read on below for our full recap of Alaskan Bush People Season 7 Episode 7.

Bear, Snowbird, And Rain Close Browntown

The three Brown siblings began their “Operation: Shut Down Browntown” task last episode, and they haven’t quite finished packing up all the junk they’ve accumulated through the years. Last night, we saw them still sorting through old items while reminiscing happy memories. The show switched from real-time videos (filmed nine weeks ago) to flashbacks of past seasons.

They tear down Ami’s greenhouse and leave the huge water containers behind. But they mention that they’re taking their porch swing with them for their new home, wherever that may be.

Bear, Snowbird, and Rain spend their last night in Browntown by cooking hot dogs and s’mores as they share more stories about their most memorable moments as a family living in the wild. Finally, it’s time to leave and, as Bear puts it, find a new beginning.

“All good things must come to an end. But an end is also a new beginning.”

Ami’s Cancer Updates

Billy and Ami Brown are in the UCLA hospital for another round of check-up. A nurse talks to them about future radiation and chemotherapy sessions, which viewers thought have long started already.

“I’ve never known oncologists to wait ‘weeks’ to start chemo for a diagnosis like Ami’s,” one fan commented on Twitter while watching the episode.

Recent reports suggest that Ami’s lung cancer has already progressed from stage 3b to stage 4. This means that oncologists could no longer operate on her lungs and the only option is to seek quality of life.

Billy Announces Their Next Move

Prior to the airing of last night’s episode, Alaskan Bush People teased fans about where Billy Brown’s family will be settling after Browntown. Of course, avid fans have already spotted the Browns in Colorado in the recent weeks. Last night’s episode finally confirmed the rumors.

Billy Brown meets up with a friend who tells him of this 40-acre place in Colorado. Back at their rented SoCal home, Billy tells his family that they can’t live in California. He takes out a map and points to Colorado. They seem to be excited about their new adventure. Even Ami exclaims her approval.

“Let’s go have some fun!”

There’s a strong speculation that Alaskan Bush People will be renewed for another season. Season 8 will reportedly follow Ami’s cancer treatment and the Brown family’s move to Colorado.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 airs every Wednesday, 9 p.m. on Discovery.

