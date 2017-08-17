Larry The Cable Guy Reveals His Real Accent, Not Even Close To Southern [Video]

Larry the Cable Guy might be best known for his role on the stage as a pure southern redneck, but as it turns out, he is really far from it. Of course, that might not be a very controversial fact, but for those who grew up watching and enjoying his southern redneck comedy, this puts a whole new spin on his favorite catchphrase, “Git-R-Done.”

Just for the record, Larry the Cable Guy is not unlike any other celebrity that has come out of the Hollywood scene and gave their lives a makeover. Larry the Cable Guy, or Daniel Lawrence Whitney, was actually born and raised in Pawnee City, Nebraska. That should also come as no shock to any of his fans, given all of this information is a matter of public record and can easily be looked on the popular internet resource, Wikipedia.

Some might have even thought that Larry the Cable Guy’s Nebraska heritage, where he was raised on a pig farm and was brought up by a Christian minister, could just as easily pass for the deep southern redneck accent that he is so famous for. But once you see him in action, you will be shocked to hear the truth.

For all intents and purposes, it never seemed as though Larry the Cable Guy was intending to deceive his widespread fan base by having a real accent that was quite different than the one he uses on stage, or in his movies. But when he sat down and spoke with Graham Bensinger on his show, In Depth With Graham Bensinger, that is where things got a little – weird.

Larry the Cable Guy turned off his accent in front of the cameras and when the interview started, a clip of his deep southern accent was played, followed by his own commentary showing of his skills as a linguist. As a matter of fact, Larry the Cable Guy described himself as a “linguistic chameleon.”

Hearing Larry the Cable Guy in his normal accent might have been a little culture shock for some, but it is best to realize that as a comedian, Larry the Cable Guy is also an entertainer who has been trained in his craft, which includes mastering voices and accents.

