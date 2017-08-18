Kylie Jenner’s Plastic Surgery: ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star’s Curves Too Good To Be True?

After finally admitting to lip enhancement, Kylie Jenner is still being bombarded with more plastic surgery rumors. Although the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan has always denied that she went under the knife, people believe that her curves are just too good to be true.

The Life of Kylie star is certainly not one to shy away from showing off her body, so when she previously wore a teeny tiny bikini in Kourtney Kardashian’s Snapchat post, many people noticed the size of her breasts.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are definitely queens when it comes to social media. The reality stars have been sharing their lives on the platform almost daily to their millions of followers.

Aside from posting snaps and clips from their vacations and events, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are also known for flooding their Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat accounts with sexy images.

Although weight was never an issue with Kourtney Kardashian, the 38-year-old television personality has been stepping up her game after officially breaking things off with Scott Disick. However, despite her impressive and fit physique, all eyes were on Kylie Jenner after her sister posted a poolside photo with the 20-year-old bombshell.

Kourtney Kardashian was seen wearing a sexy classic one piece, while Kylie Jenner flaunted her tiny waist and ample cleavage in a coral bikini. The Kylie Lip Kit mogul posed seductively beside her sister using one of the most popular filters in Snapchat.

Kylie Jenner has been accused of secretly undergoing plastic surgery for quite awhile now. Although she did admit to enhancing her famous pout, many are convinced that the young star did not stop there. Both fans and critics have noticed Kim Kardashian’s youngest sister’s body transformation and believed that it is far from natural.

Travis Scott’s girlfriend has already slammed these plastic surgery rumors before, saying that her mom, Kris Jenner, would definitely not allow her to go under the knife at such a young age. However, she only talked about her alleged cheek and jaw surgeries at the time.

“You think Kris Jenner would really, at 16-years-old, let me cheek and jaw reconstructive surgery? Nah!”

Kylie Jenner has not addressed any recent plastic surgery rumors, but she intriguingly captioned one of her posts, “Life in plastic it’s fantastic.” The Life Of Kylie star took the famous line from Aqua’s 1997 hit song, “Barbie Girl.”

